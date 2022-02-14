The ongoing pandemic has caused production slowdowns and resultant bottlenecks worldwide. That’s a far more likely source of high prices and inflation. Our economy, modeled for decades on just-in-time production and supply chains that cross oceans, is feeling the effects of a rolling public health crisis.

The Biden administration is trying to draw some of those supply lines back and encourage investment in the U.S. manufacturing sector, and believes the tariffs give domestic industries swamped by import competition the space to rebuild. Removing them would undercut this effort at industrial policy. Opponents of this effort should attack it on its merits, instead of trying to pin the blame for inflation on it.

Matthew McMullan, Washington

The writer is editorial manager for the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

Catherine Rampell was right that competition is good for our economy and can bring down prices for Americans — but only on a fair, level playing field. We know that is never the case with China. Forcing American businesses and workers to compete with a country whose government subsidizes its industries, that pays poverty wages and that distorts the global market has led only to more outsourcing and lower paychecks. Low prices don’t do a lot of good if your wages stay low right along with them. We lower prices by bringing our fragile supply chains back home and create jobs in the process — not by selling out American workers and American industry to China.

Sherrod Brown, Washington