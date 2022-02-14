I had my own horrible cancel culture experience last fall on my college campus at Christopher Newport University in Virginia. I tweeted a question to which some in the LGBTQ+ community on my campus took offense, and, in an instant, my fledgling career as an adjunct professor and as a historic first-time Black female scholar in residence at the university came to a screeching halt in the wake of anger, recriminations, protests and demands to silence me. I will not be returning to teach after this spring.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

My experience is one that we see commonly on our nation’s college campuses, where students get outraged and have hurt feelings over something that a faculty member or fellow student has tweeted, posted online or said. They go into angry protest mode, and all bets are off. The most recent incident occurred at Georgetown University when incoming law center director Ilya Shapiro was put on suspension after he referred to a potential Black woman Supreme Court nominee as a “lesser" choice over a man of color that he considered a better choice. I don’t like his words, but he should be free to tweet them.

I think we should all just admit out loud what we all say privately: Sharing our opinions online is not only increasingly unwise, but it also can be a career-ending experience that could destroy a person’s reputation, life and ability to earn a living.

The latest victim of her own posts is Monique Miles, a promising young Black lawyer based in Alexandria, Va., who was just named to the office of Attorney General as a deputy overseeing elections and other public affairs issues in the commonwealth.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Full disclosure, I know Miles. She is smart and capable and would have done well at her new job. And I was heartsick to see that her promise had been quickly disrupted by her Facebook posts from Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Miles said she has since changed her point of view and accepts that President Biden was duly elected president of the United States and that the election was indeed fair and free.

Let me be clear: I do not agree with her posts. I do not think the people who stormed our nation’s capitol were patriots. They were unlawful mobsters, enraged by an unstable president (who, we now know, was flushing classified documents down the toilets) and his minions, who sold them a big lie about the 2020 election and who very intentionally and strategically riled them up before the unseemly behavior that day. I also believe that we knew in November 2020 when the election was called that Biden indeed was elected. But each citizen has a right to express political and social views on social media as a private citizen. To take that away from us is a violation of our most sacred freedoms: our free thoughts and our free speech.

Some will argue that “consequence” culture should be the new rule. I disagree strongly. Who gets to decide what consequences I or anyone else should suffer because you don’t like my point of view, my political affiliations or my religious expression? That is not America, folks. We are in a very dangerous place when we start to shut people down, shut them out, demand they be removed, demand they not be allowed to speak, be seen or heard because something they said or tweeted angers us. That is just not the values upon which our great nation was founded. Facts are what we must consider when talking about firing people, investigating them or removing them from our great American community of ideals, discussions and, yes, debate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We find ourselves here in the year 2022, in the commonwealth of Virginia with hotlines to tell on teachers who might dare to teach accurate racial history in our classrooms. We are banning books and curriculums and, in Florida, trying to enact laws limiting what and how gay kids can talk about themselves. It’s surreal. This is not the America I know and love.

I do not want Black Lives Matter protests silenced. I do not want white nationalists silenced. I do not want to be silenced when I want to ask a civil question on my Twitter feed and have my colleagues come after me to ruin my professional career with smears and attacks on who I am as a person. That is neither fair nor right.

Here is my point: None of us should be defined by a tweet or post. None of us should lose our right to work, provide for our families or to be treated as a full member of the American family.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Monique Miles deserved a second chance. As a young Black woman in an administration with so few Black high-level appointees, I wish she had been counseled not to resign. I wish the Facebook posts had come up early in the vetting process so the Attorney General’s office could have been proactive, explaining it and saying what she was prepared to do to help herself and others not get caught up in emotional movements based on feelings, not facts.