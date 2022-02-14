In my sophomore health class at a Fairfax County public school, my teacher put on a VHS movie in which a young woman was compared to a piece of chewed gum for having sex before marriage. Nowhere did the film address consent or safety.

Although my health teachers were well-intended, I was not given the support that I needed to address the trauma I had faced; instead, I felt isolated and shamed for being gay and assaulted. It wasn’t until I found community HIV education and prevention nonprofits that I finally got the support that I needed. Unfortunately, no matter how honest and inclusive the help I received from those nonprofits was, they still could not fill the toxic gap left by my classroom experience.

Though I do not hold Virginia’s public schools directly responsible for what happened to me, I do hold them responsible for not taking all opportunities to provide every student with an education that teaches respect, empowerment, self-love, relationship-building skills and all means of protection, whether that be with a condom or information on how to handle intimate partner violence (IPV).

When I looked into why Virginia’s students aren’t getting the education they deserve, I found that the woeful inadequacies of Virginia’s sex education are layered amid a web of nonsensical guidelines, policy, local decision-making and in-classroom pronouncements. The Standards of Learning, which set the requirements for the curriculum, withhold information by focusing on abstinence rather than providing honest and complete information on how to protect yourself and have healthy relationships.

Family Life Education (FLE), which provides essential, age-appropriate education to students, is not mandatory, so local school districts can opt out. Paired with the content being developed at the local level, instruction is patchwork and inconsistent across districts. According to the Virginia Department of Education’s FLE report, out of all 132 school districts, 19 do not provide any FLE. Among the districts that do, only 68 percent have systems in place to verify medical accuracy, and only 24 percent evaluate efficacy of their curriculums. On top of that, 19 districts do not provide any FLE instruction, 29 percent are abstinence-only, only 42 percent address sexual orientation and just 36 percent discuss gender identity and expression.

Virginia needs legislative reform to provide the necessary policy and resources for comprehensive, medically accurate and inclusive sex education implementation in Virginia. This is also needed nationwide. The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act (REAHYA) in the U.S. Senate would ensure that federal dollars are only allocated to comprehensive sex education programs and give youths equitable access to sexual health services. REAHYA, statewide policy reform and action at the local school board level can make a real impact on our teens’ sex education experience, which will affect how they live their lives going forward. Through these changes, we can teach today’s young the sex education we should have been taught.

Living with HIV has taught me many lessons throughout my adult life and, oddly enough, it has also shown me how lucky I am: that I have people who love me, that I have access to health care, that I am strong and that I am worthy of love. To have and know these things about myself should not be privileges but human rights so that everyone can live happy, live healthy and overcome life’s many challenges. We can teach our youths to love themselves and others, we can empower them to take care of themselves, and we can provide them with the tools they need to make responsible decisions. To ensure that all students receives the education they deserve, we need to come together. Now more than ever, we need to show up at our local school board meetings because the other side is already there, and they are not holding back.