The Taliban reopened schools for all boys in September. Girls in elementary school went back, too. For girls in grades seven and up, though — or to say it another way, for girls either entering or past puberty — nothing. No classes. No education. No future.

The beginning of the school year in Afghanistan is March 23, less than six weeks away. The Taliban told the world that all girls might be allowed to return to school. But now, it’s “a question of capacity,” a Taliban official says. It’s not that teenage girls shouldn’t be educated; it’s that they need to be fully segregated from boys and men. They need their own separate classrooms in their own separate schools. They need their own separate living facilities. They need teachers who are female.

These excuses aren’t anything new to me. I founded an Afghan women-led and women-operated boarding school for girls — and this organizational structure isn’t an accident. It’s designed to meet all these excuses head-on — and overcome them.

Now I look six weeks ahead and think, “Let’s say the Taliban does open all schools nationwide. Now what?”

I’d hate to be perceived as someone who shifts the goal posts — primarily because I don’t believe that’s what I’m doing. I believe I’m simply reorienting the players to the playing field.

Do I want girls to attend school in Afghanistan? Yes, absolutely. I want it now, and I wanted it throughout the years before the Taliban’s takeover: years in which the international community poured money and attention into Afghanistan, and years in which an estimated two-thirds of Afghan girls nonetheless didn’t attend school.

In those years, it was not at all uncommon in rural provinces for a girl’s education to end after sixth grade. That’s how it was then, that’s how it is now under the Taliban, and the reasoning remains the same: The majority of conservative Afghan families want their teenage daughters educated only by women. They want their girls to attend school, but only if there are female teachers to instruct them. If there aren’t female teachers, those girls don’t go to class.

So with that in mind, understand that there are 34 provinces in Afghanistan. In 17 of these provinces, less than 20 percent of the teachers are women — and that was true before Aug. 15 came and brought the Taliban with it.

That’s the playing field. We know the players. What needs to change now is how the game is played.

Over the years, I’ve spoken with education officials in each of those 17 provinces. There’s a thread that runs through our conversations — it’s not one person who says this; it’s everyone. In the past, they say, the international community, with great heart and great intent, would import solutions rather than listen to what the locals wanted — and what the locals wanted was a safe place to send their girls to be educated by women, so that these girls could come home and teach other girls.

Each educated girl would grow to become an educated woman. Each educated woman would teach more girls. Dozens becoming hundreds becoming thousands: female Afghan teachers produced locally and acting locally.

Yes, reopening schools is absolutely necessary, but it won’t be enough to set this game-changing circle in motion. If the Taliban wants to claim that girls’ education is “a question of capacity,” then the global community must press the group to build that capacity, and build it now. The model exists, and Afghan women stand ready, especially in rural areas where a women-led education infrastructure awaits the international investment it needs to thrive.

Families in the provinces know this and want this. And all the Afghan girls who right now are studying at home, creating in themselves the hope for Afghanistan’s future, know and want this, too.