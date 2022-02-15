The Saudi International golf tournament was held this month, and many PGA golfers played, and Harold Varner III won [“Hoge grabs first win at Pebble Beach,” Sports, Feb. 7].

I don’t see this as a cause of celebration for any of the U.S. Professional Golf Association golfers. In 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a Post contributing columnist, was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul under the direction of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. All Americans who participated in this tournament are making themselves complicit in this murder. They are willing to take blood money.

Because they are willing to overlook murder for money, it is incumbent on the leaders of American golf to take a stand. The PGA, PGA Tour and U.S. Golf Association should ban any American who plays golf in any tournament funded by Saudi Arabia from playing in any of their sanctioned events. The Masters Tournament, not played under the auspices of the PGA Tour or USGA, should not offer invitations to any golfer who plays in any Saudi tournament.

These sanctions should remain in place until the crown prince is held responsible for his actions.

Malcolm “Hank” Lyle Jr., Asheville, N.C.