Because they are willing to overlook murder for money, it is incumbent on the leaders of American golf to take a stand. The PGA, PGA Tour and U.S. Golf Association should ban any American who plays golf in any tournament funded by Saudi Arabia from playing in any of their sanctioned events. The Masters Tournament, not played under the auspices of the PGA Tour or USGA, should not offer invitations to any golfer who plays in any Saudi tournament.
These sanctions should remain in place until the crown prince is held responsible for his actions.
Malcolm “Hank” Lyle Jr., Asheville, N.C.