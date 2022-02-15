And in one important sense, Biden’s actions fit his words: His administration is cutting regulation and harnessing market forces to meet a pressing social need.

This approach taps a vein of market-friendly social policy that had a moment in the sun during the Obama administration — and which Democrats should rediscover now that their blueprints for massive new government intervention have fizzled in Congress.

At issue is the cost and accessibility of hearing aids to help the 37.5 million people with varying degrees of hearing loss in the United States, of whom only about 20 percent currently use a device.

Biden is accelerating a new Food and Drug Administration rule that will make hearing aids available over the counter, rather than only by prescription from a licensed specialist, as is now the case. He issued an executive order to that effect last July, four years after Congress passed a law authorizing such a policy, only to see the necessary regulation get bogged down in the Trump-era FDA bureaucracy. The new rule should take effect in the next few months.

The FDA foresees no substantial loss of safety but benefits to consumers of about $63 million per year: As a result of innovation, over-the-counter devices could cost less than $1,000, rather than up to $5,000 for today’s prescription-only models. The cheaper versions would be available to adults whose hearing loss is rated less than “severe.” The likely result will be better quality of life and overall health.

Devices for approximately 2 million people with severe hearing loss would still be prescription-only, but the Biden policy sets a precedent for consumer-friendly disruption in that market, too.

To repeat: This is a victory for capitalism, not business — they are not the same thing, as market-distorting “corporate welfare” and regulatory capture across the economy have demonstrated.

In fact, the new FDA rule, and the legislation that enabled it, might not have been possible but for an intra-corporate lobbying war pitting incumbent hearing-aid-makers against Bose, the audio equipment company, which has developed competing technology.

Doctrinal innovation among Democrats helped, too. In 2015, the Obama White House produced a report touting the potential for over-the-counter hearing aids — and another report taking on state professional licensing requirements in the economy generally. The latter argued that such red tape reduced labor supply and increased prices for goods and services, without any offsetting increases in quality.

Though drafted long before the current bout of inflation, and hardly a panacea for it, these Obama-era reports certainly point toward relatively painless ways to help modulate consumer prices now.

Biden’s protestations of capitalist faith are specifically intended to distinguish him from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose advocacy of democratic socialism stirs so many Democratic activists — but repels more moderate voters.

Sanders prefers a Medicare-for-all single-payer health plan that covers everything — hearing aids included — with no co-payments or deductibles. As political reality set in over the past year, he eventually settled for less: a provision in the Build Back Better plan that would have expanded Medicare to cover hearing aids (with a deductible and coinsurance) for seniors with “moderately severe,” or worse, hearing loss.

He wasn’t happy about it, though, having previously written a letter to Biden saying that even after the new FDA rule takes effect, hearing aids for those with less than severe hearing loss will still be “outrageously expensive.”

Either way, what Sanders stands for is not so much democratic socialism as what a recent report by policy analysts at the Niskanen Center, a nonpartisan think tank, calls “cost disease socialism.” This is the shortsighted belief that the way to make core social goods and services such as education, housing, health care and child care more “affordable" is to have government pick up the tab.

Showering federal dollars on existing suppliers in heavily regulated markets for these items actually eliminates any incentive to control costs, the report notes, “by shielding consumers from market prices while guaranteeing overregulated sectors a source of unconditional demand.”

“Cost disease socialism” unfortunately describes much of the Biden agenda, too, from his — now-abandoned — plan for tuition-free community college to the $400 billion universal preschool provision in the House-passed Build Back Better bill.

The apparent political demise of Build Back Better should prompt a rethink — applying lessons from hearing-aid deregulation. On child care, the Niskanen Center report suggests expanding access via selective reform of licensing for small, home-based service providers, coupled with cash benefits to facilitate parental choice.