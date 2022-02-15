But history offers a warning. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s greatest asset during his first term was economic recovery. But in his second term, he yielded to pressure to cut spending and the deficit. Unemployment, which had shrunk from 24.9 percent in 1933 to 14.3 percent in early 1937, rose to 19 percent in June 1938, and manufacturing output fell dramatically. The 1937 to 1938 downturn was called “the recession within the Depression” or, by opponents, “the Roosevelt recession.” It was only reversed when FDR dropped the deficit reduction policy.
John A. Riggs, Washington
The writer is author of “High Tension: FDR’s Battle to Power America.”