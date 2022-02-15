Hope is not a strategy. It is time to plan and prepare. The most urgent questions are about vaccines, which are highly protective against serious illness and death. But the United States is under-vaccinated and under-boosted. A study published Feb. 11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests that the efficacy of a booster dose begins to wane by the fourth month. During omicron, two months after the booster, the study found, efficacy was 87 percent against visits to the emergency department or urgent care clinic and 91 percent against hospitalizations. It declined to 66 percent and 78 percent, respectively, after four months.

The study raises a disturbing and still unanswered question: What now? Does it make sense to prepare a second booster when the uptake of the first was only about half the eligible U.S. population? Only 68 percent of the eligible population has gotten the first two doses. Just as importantly, what would be the goal? Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have announced trials are underway on an omicron-specific vaccine, but is that worth the effort if omicron is in the rearview mirror? Given that more than 10 variants have already appeared during the pandemic — not all of them serious — it would seem a safe bet that a new one will arise. Ideally, a new booster would be tailored to a new threat, but the nature of the next variant is not known. No one knows if it will be more or less transmissible or virulent than omicron or delta. While another round of boosters might be inevitable, the World Health Organization warned Jan. 11 that “a vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One pathway out of this endless loop is to redouble efforts to discover and manufacture a universal coronavirus vaccine that would protect against all variants. The current mRNA vaccines are the equivalent of software version 1.0. Maybe version 2.0 will be more durable and protective. Researchers are hard at work on the problem, but it is far from simple.

Meanwhile, the spring lull is a good moment to improve other tools. Why can’t the highly protective N95 masks, designed for occupational settings, be reengineered and manufactured for better fit and comfort for children and others? Also, the vaccine gap for children under 5 years old must be closed. The Food and Drug Administration was correct in its decision last week to wait for more data on a possible third shot for these children, but that does not ease the anxiety for parents. Resolving the uncertainty surrounding pediatric vaccines ought to be a high and continuing priority.