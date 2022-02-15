Ballots are tabulated according to whatever system the party currently believes will be seen as “fair” by their small and insecure electorate. One-member one-vote, ranked ballots, votes weighted by region, some kind of electoral college — anything’s possible!
Once elected, the party leader remains in the role as long as they want, subject only to the occasional “leadership review” held during a widely ignored biennial party convention, voted on by lord-only-knows. Unless — and stay with me here — the party’s parliamentary caucus votes at their first meeting following a general election to opt into section 49.5 of the 2014 Reform Act. The provision allows the caucus to remove the leader by majority vote after “written notice to call a leadership review [is] signed by at least 20% of the members of a party’s caucus.”
This is how Erin O’Toole, Conservative Party leader since August 2020, was ousted by his party’s caucus last Wednesday. It was the first time in Canadian history a party leader was deposed this way, but that’s not saying much. Since the precise rules of the Canadian party leadership system are in constant flux, it often feels like every party leader is a product of a unique set of circumstances.
Accordingly, some are already calling for the Conservatives to abandon what Joanna Baron has called the “Chekhov’s Gun” provisions of the Reform Act — which “effectively introduced a rifle into the caucus room destined to eventually fire” — so the next Tory leader’s career may be defined by some entirely new system yet to be devised.
The Reform Act was unfair to O’Toole because it rested on a fundamentally anti-democratic premise: that a few dozen members of parliament (73 in O’Toole’s case) had a right to overthrow a leader elected by thousands of party members. That said, O’Toole led his party to defeat in last September’s election and was increasingly frustrating his party’s base with a lack of remorse and reflection. His moderate style had not yielded the results it promised, and only looked more out of touch when a gaggle of populist truckers rolled into Ottawa and became overnight folk heroes for Canada’s center-right.
In his final moments as leader, O’Toole desperately tried to appease his dissenters by calling for his “leadership review” vote to be held earlier than the scheduled party convention in August 2023 — a fair thing to offer, but only because the original date was so preposterously late.
The media has framed O’Toole’s downfall as a symbol of chaos in the Conservative Party, constantly invoking some version of “three leaders since 2015.” Yet there have also been three Canadian elections since 2015, all of which the Conservatives lost, and it’s hardly irrational for a party to run a different candidate after a previous one flopped. To be judgmental of this is to fail to fully appreciate that Canadian party leaders are primarily candidates for prime minister, with any other moral or managerial talents subordinate to their ability to persuade voters to elect them chief executive of the country.
Wishing for Canadian party leaders to be elected in any predictable way is probably pointless. Parties are outside the jurisdiction of the federal elections bureaucracy and jealously guard their freedom to play by their own rules, however erratic. They should, however, realize by now how useful it would be to have a rule that a party leader’s term only extends to the day after a general election, at which point he or she must seek a second mandate in a proper, open leadership race.
Such a rule would prevent what we saw with O’Toole (or previous Tory leader Andrew Scheer, or former New Democratic Party head Thomas Mulcair), where a party leader is rejected as a prospective prime minister by voters and is increasingly resented by their own base, but is nevertheless able to continue lumbering on, zombielike, because there is no universally accepted mechanism for holding them accountable in a quick or democratic way.
O’Toole had a theory of how he could become prime minister. It failed, and election night was the right moment for a dignified exit. If party leaders have too much pride to recognize this on their own, the rules should be changed to help them.