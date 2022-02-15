The media has framed O’Toole’s downfall as a symbol of chaos in the Conservative Party, constantly invoking some version of “three leaders since 2015.” Yet there have also been three Canadian elections since 2015, all of which the Conservatives lost, and it’s hardly irrational for a party to run a different candidate after a previous one flopped. To be judgmental of this is to fail to fully appreciate that Canadian party leaders are primarily candidates for prime minister, with any other moral or managerial talents subordinate to their ability to persuade voters to elect them chief executive of the country.