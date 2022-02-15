The report posits that major investments in the elderly (e.g., Medicare and Social Security) have put a serious dent in poverty among seniors — but have done so at the expense of children. “In 2019, the share of the federal budget spent on children was 9.2 percent and the share spent on the adult portions of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid was 45 percent,” the report states. “In 2020, the share of the federal budget spent on children fell to 7.4 percent even as total expenditures on children rose. … This allocation is a statement of national priorities — priorities that the working group agrees need to change.”

Whatever imbalances existed prior to covid-19, the toll the pandemic will take on kids may be permanent. This includes not only the loss of caretakers and diminished academic performance, but also factors that can affect their mental health, such as “changes in routines, missed significant life events, isolation, anxiety, and parental stress.” The report projects that many children will “lose tens of thousands of dollars of lifetime earnings due to the time they spent out of the classroom. For low-income children especially, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to make up this lost time.”

Had AEI not been involved in producing the report, one might have expected it to include proposals typical of the left, such as increasing capital gains and corporate taxes. Instead, it suggests a mix of centrist ideas to reform taxes and restrain spending on wealthy Americans: “Increased spending on children should be financed by offsetting new spending with cuts to entitlement programs that benefit upper-middle-class and affluent seniors; so-called corporate welfare, including agriculture subsidies; subsidies to well-off households in the federal tax code; and increased tax enforcement.”

Alas, hardly anyone on the GOP side of the aisle will endorse this sort of approach. Republicans have rejected any tax increases on the wealthy. And they oppose subsidies for child care, universal pre-K and changes to make the expanded child tax credit permanent.

The specific recommendations for children include expanding the earned-income tax credit and the child tax credit (without the sort of minimum income requirement that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III has insisted on) as well as benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps. The report also provides data confirming the benefits of a two-parent household, so it endorses measures to eliminate the so-called marriage penalty, increase parental income (e.g., technical training) and to “encourage young adults to plan and be mentally, financially, and relationally prepared for parenthood before starting a family.” Finally, the report encourages additional investment in education — including preschool.

Frankly, the joint report at times sounds like a Democratic Party platform committee report. Consider this passage:

There have been policy successes on the health front in recent years. Expanded health insurance coverage for children has improved health. . . . Environmental improvements such as reduced use of lead in gasoline and other products and other policies that have resulted in cleaner air have had strong impacts. These gains should be protected. But health insurance is not enough: the working group supports policies that promote children having affordable access to doctors, preventive care, and acute care. And further progress needs to be made to protect children from the lifetime consequences of early exposure to lead and other environmental toxins.

This is not the mind-set of the current GOP. Indeed, the party’s anti-empathy ideology is more accurately reflected in a recent declaration from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): “I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”

It is striking how antithetical the report is to the MAGA worldview. The notion that government should be helping to solve problems (not creating inane cultural memes), and using data to form policy options (not wallowing in conspiracy theories) has resonance in only one political party these days.