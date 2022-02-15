The center, which is part of a national movement, was founded in 1993 by alumni of Harvard Law School who aimed to draw on the pro bono services of experts to address policy. Mr. Smith, partner in a private practice who served in the city’s office of corporation counsel (now office of the attorney general), became executive director in 2001, and his tenure was marked with notable achievements. Foremost was Appleseed’s work in 2005 spotlighting the high prevalence of AIDS/HIV in D.C. and the abject failure of city officials to confront the problem. The organization’s exhaustive study of the issue, the result of more than a year of thoughtful analysis, did more than highlight the problems. It provided solutions and then each year Appleseed graded the city’s progress, a process that helped transform D.C.’s response to the epidemic from being one of the worst in the nation to one that is a model for other cities.

Appleseed’s handprints are on other critical issues. It helped lead the effort to establish a community college. At the request of the D.C. Council, it wrote a report responding to the crisis over dangerous levels of lead in the city’s water, resulting in the establishment of the Department of Energy and Environment. It was at the forefront of enacting legislation that gave D.C. autonomy over its budget and an elected attorney general. It has spearheaded the cleanup of the Anacostia River, spurring the city to develop a plan that is now underway. Most recently, it settled a 17-year fight with CareFirst over the insurance company’s excess surpluses that will direct $95 million to a fund to address long-standing health disparities.

The achievements are all the more remarkable given that Appleseed is a small organization with a handful of employees and an annual budget of $800,000. Central to its success is how it has been able to enlist the pro bono services of lawyers, accountants, economists and experts who bring passion and resources to projects. On Appleseed’s board are executives from leading companies of the area. (Included here is a representative from Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post.)