So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that Trump is commercializing his post-presidential activities, as the New York Times recently reported. But it does raise the interesting question as to whether Trump would be willing to give up this income stream by running for office again.

It’s one thing for Trump to sell photographs of himself with high rollers for up to $30,000 apiece, as the Times reported, when he’s a private citizen. It’s quite another thing for him to do that while trying to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for a political campaign. Doing that when he’s the president of the United States would be beyond the pale — if not illegal.

No one knows how much Trump is making off his status as a former president, but it surely is not chicken feed. He still holds the devotion of millions of people even as his grip on Republican Party politics is slowly loosening. The businessman could easily decide that it’s better for him to leverage his position while it lasts, banking millions while wielding his political power without responsibility.

How he sets up his nascent social media platform might be crucial to divining his intent. The new venture might still be months from fully launching, but if it’s successful, it could be a cash cow for the former president. The data generated from its users alone could be substantial, and advertising revenue could also be immense. One could even imagine Truth Social, as Trump has provisionally named the product, offering a fee-based subscription service. If fans will pay $50 for a Trump-hawked MAGA hat online, why wouldn’t they be willing to spend $9.99 a month to keep “truth” from being canceled by woke advertisers?

Marketers of a branded product know that the real profit comes from encouraging intense fans to consume more of it in different forms. Movies sell action figures. Sports franchises encourage their fans to buy gear and pay for special television packages to see the team play more frequently.

Professional wrestling, a venture with which Trump is intimately familiar, works this model exquisitely. It stages a full series of matches in stadiums across the country, with tickets running upward of $500. WWE also has at least 11 scheduled pay-per-view events for 2022 alone. WWE now grosses more than $1 billion annually, with net earnings of about $200 million each year. Imagine how much money Trump could make with his political popularity if he imitates the WWE model.

So keep an eye on how his social media vehicle is integrated with his ongoing activities. The more it appears to be set up to encourage the most devoted fans to consume — and pay for — Trump-sponsored content, the more Trump would have to give up if he ran for office. But if it’s set up like a traditional social media platform and not integrated with other Trump events, it will seem more like a communications vehicle for a 2024 campaign.

Ex-politicians have cashed in before. The Clintons and Obamas made tens of millions of dollars from book deals, and all recent former presidents collected hundreds of thousands of dollars by making speeches once they left office. But none have been eligible to run for office while doing this. Even Hillary Clinton’s 2008 and 2016 campaigns for the presidency were in a different league from Trump’s efforts, and no former officeholder has involved themselves so thoroughly in contested party primaries in a naked effort to expand their personal influence. That makes Trump’s mixing of money and politics as unprecedented as his political career itself.