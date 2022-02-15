Were Raskin the attorney general, I would be entirely confident of that prediction. But Attorney General Merrick Garland seems to be so deliberately timid and apolitical to the point of appeasing anti-democratic forces.

Still, much of the hand-wringing over Garland is premature and uninformed. In evaluating the context in which the attorney general might pursue criminal charges against Trump, his critics should be realistic.

In the inconceivable category should be anything associated with the Mueller investigation. The statute of limitations has run out on the first possible incident of obstruction — that is, Trump asking then-FBI director James B. Comey “to back off” prosecuting his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, as the Lawfare blog recently explained.

The Justice Department has been silent on the Comey-Flynn incident as well as other incidents of alleged obstruction for which the statute of limitations will also run out in the next few months. Trump Attorney General William P. Barr determined in 2019 that no prosecution of these potential crimes would unfold (after misrepresenting the contents of the Mueller report). There is zero reason to believe Garland will take them up now.

Lawfare speculates that Garland might consider the Mueller charges “closed as a result of Barr’s having closed it.” That is consistent with “a long tradition of administrations not using the Justice Department to investigate their predecessors.”

It is also consistent with Garland’s much-criticized decision to adhere to the Justice Department’s position on the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Trump. Garland simply is not going to plant his flag on issues the department already passed on during the prior administration.

There is further reason to forgo criminal prosecution related to the Russia investigation: The investigation conducted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was multifaceted, hard to follow and failed to engage the public’s attention, let alone its ire. Will Trump “get away” with possible crimes? It happens all the time. Potential criminal defendants who are prosecuted on more recent, “easier” grounds are not necessarily brought to justice on each and every instance of wrongdoing. Al Capone famously went to prison for tax evasion, not for his violent crimes.

Garland critics incensed that he is “letting this go” should keep in mind that the public essentially held Trump accountable for his serial wrongdoing by voting him out of office in 2020. Moreover, given a choice (and it is a choice, because of limited resources) between prosecuting Trump for the convoluted series of events set out in the Mueller report or for the coup attempt in January 2021, the latter is infinitely more critical due to the severity of the potential crime(s), the needed deterrent effect and the available witnesses and evidence.

Raskin offers some comfort that Garland sees possible crimes related to the insurrection — such as obstruction of Congress and seditious conspiracy — quite differently. Raskin points out that “people were on Garland’s case about the fact that there had been no indictments for seditious conspiracy. And then there was a huge indictment on seditious conspiracy against the Oath Keepers, and presumably more to come.” He explains, “There were these overlapping circles of conspiracy to knock over the Capitol and take down our government.” It seems Trump was at the center of those circles.

At this point, Garland should be taken at his word. During his remarks regarding the anniversary of Jan. 6, he declared, “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.” If Garland reneges on that promise, there will be plenty of time for recriminations.

Why is the FBI (apparently) not conducting an investigation parallel to the Jan. 6 committee? Quite simply, it does not need to. Raskin says the Jan. 6 committee is accumulating evidence — hundreds of witnesses and thousand of documents. The Justice Department, with or without a criminal referral from the select committee, can act on that evidence plus anything acquired in its own investigation of more than 700 individuals tied to the insurrection. Oh, and each time Trump opens his mouth and makes incriminating statements (e.g., admitting that he wanted his vice president to “overturn” the election), he adds to the mound of evidence against him.

Trump’s comeuppance might also emanate from New York tax authorities or from the prosecutor in Fulton County, Ga., investigating his plea for the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes.