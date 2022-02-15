From New Year’s Day to Valentine’s Day, at least 37 children 11 or younger were killed by guns in our country; 82 were injured. The numbers are even worse among those aged 12 to 17: 142 were been killed by guns and 348 injured. There were 49 mass shootings, three mass murders and 166 unintentional shootings.
In 2020, 999 kids 11 or younger were killed or injured; 4,142 12-to-17-year-olds were killed or injured. There were 611 mass shootings, 573 murder-suicides and 2,315 unintentional shootings.
Guns have three purposes: hunting or sport shooting, war and killing people. Let’s get guns off our streets, now.
Marian Molinaro, Chevy Chase
