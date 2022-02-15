A lot of “ifs” must occur before the city can be stripped of the limited self-rule authority it currently enjoys: House passage of a possible repeal measure, Senate concurrence and a presidential signature. So, chances of some House GOP members achieving their goal of killing Home Rule next year are slim with the White House in Democratic hands until at least 2024.

But that is no reason for District residents to breath sighs of relief. A Republican-controlled House spells big trouble for the District regardless. Today, under the Home Rule Act, all D.C. Council and mayor laws are still reviewed by Congress, which maintains authority over the city’s budget. Let that sink in.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Though D.C.-congressional relations have hit notable rough patches (the city’s near-final collapse and Congress’s imposition of a financial control board come to mind), for most of the nearly 50 years of Home Rule, elected D.C. leaders have managed to exercise their delegated powers without major congressional interference. A House of Representatives under the gavel of a Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) can be expected to ride roughshod over the city. Republican Rep. Michael Cloud (Tex.) of the House Oversight Committee made it plain in a comment to the right-wing Daily Caller: “Keeping the D.C. government in check will surely be a priority of Republicans … when the gavels are in our hands.”

Another Republican committee member, Georgia Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, went even further, telling the Caller that he is working with colleagues on a bill to repeal the 1973 Home Rule Act. McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on whether he, as House GOP leader, would support a repeal effort.

Having served as a senior staffer on the then-U.S. Senate Committee on the District of Columbia when Home Rule legislation was enacted, and having witnessed and opined on a self-governing D.C. while perched on The Post’s editorial board for decades, I can say with confidence and great dread that the prospect of today’s Republican Party holding the levers of power over the District is a nightmare.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An immediate result of Republicans’ takeover would be further diminution of the D.C. delegate in the House. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) (or her successor) would no longer have a vote in the all-important Committee of the Whole. The city’s annual budget appropriations bill would be flyspecked by Republican extremists and excised of anything deemed objectionable. Expect carefully crafted and locally funded spending programs to be turned upside down or outright rejected by House appropriators. City officials can expect summonses to House hearings for haranguing and harassment — all for the benefit and enjoyment of constituents in congressional districts back home. And worse.

Expressing outrage at the repeal threat, Norton noted the temerity of House Republicans treating the District as a backwater colony. The city, she said, “has a larger population than two states, pays more federal taxes than 21 states, pays more federal taxes per capita than any state, has a larger budget than 12 states, has a larger gross domestic product than 17 states, has a triple-A bond rating, and federal funds constitute a small[er] percentage of its budget than the percentage of total state revenue.” Norton should not even have to resort to that argument. District residents should be entitled to conduct their own affairs, with their own money, without Republican overseers, as local communities do nationwide.

District residents, it doesn’t have to turn out that way, at least not without a fight.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Keeping the House out of Republican hands is as much in the District’s best interests, as it is in the country’s as a whole.

The city has a role to play in keeping Congress in safe and sane hands.

D.C. residents determined to retain the limited democracy they now experience should be prepared to devote their time, talents and treasury to the efforts of Pelosi and national Democratic organizations designed to keep congressional districts across the country entrusted to representatives who understand and respect D.C. Home Rule and out of the clutches of McCarthy and his Republican cohorts. City political leaders ought to take the lead in organizing and managing the city’s campaign to stop the McCarthyites from attacking Home Rule.

That will be as crucial a D.C. undertaking as deciding the future city leadership in this year’s primary and general elections. Because if the House is captured by the GOP, D.C.’s city hall will be reduced to a punching bag, with residents helplessly looking on.