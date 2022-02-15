Republicans in Congress decided at least a decade ago that one way to hobble government was to cut the IRS budget and reduce the flow of tax dollars to the Treasury. This was a boon for tax cheats of all sorts, but not for good governance of the kind needed to be economically competitive globally. The IRS’s problems are not the result of a sluggish bureaucracy but stem directly from congressional Republicans’ budget policies and votes, as even a casual examination of budget history for more than a decade will show.
Kenneth C. Brill, Bethesda