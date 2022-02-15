The Feb. 12 news article “IRS has backlog of over 23 million tax returns” included the incredible complaint by “a group of 30 Senate Republicans” that “the situation was untenable.” It might be untenable, but it was entirely predictable.

These Republicans and those in the House who might join them in calling the situation “untenable” should save their performative crocodile tears. Budget cuts have consequences, and Republicans in the House and Senate have for many years deliberately gone after the Internal Revenue Service budget with a meat cleaver. Media reports on Republican efforts (mostly successful) to cut the IRS’s budget date to at least 2011, a year when even Fox News reported on the phenomenon. As conservatives should know, you get what you pay for.

Republicans in Congress decided at least a decade ago that one way to hobble government was to cut the IRS budget and reduce the flow of tax dollars to the Treasury. This was a boon for tax cheats of all sorts, but not for good governance of the kind needed to be economically competitive globally. The IRS’s problems are not the result of a sluggish bureaucracy but stem directly from congressional Republicans’ budget policies and votes, as even a casual examination of budget history for more than a decade will show.

Kenneth C. Brill, Bethesda