Contrary to conventional wisdom, there are many indications that the Youngkin campaign’s fearmongering on crime was not a convincing closing message for most Virginians. Both Ed Gillespie’s 2017 and Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaigns strongly relied on ugly attempts to gin up racist anxiety among White suburban voters. But Youngkin succeeded where Gillespie failed because of his final-stretch pivot toward critical race theory hysteria, not his inaccurate attacks on criminal justice reforms. Exit polls overwhelmingly reported that the coronavirus, education and the economy were top issues for Youngkin voters, and even Fox News’s own polling had voters list “law enforcement” dead last.

In fact, recent polling by Data for Progress reveals that 66 percent of Virginians think their communities are as safe or safer after recently enacted Democratic reforms; a solidly bipartisan stamp of approval that includes 66 percent of independents and 56 percent of Republicans. Moreover, nearly three-fourths of Virginia voters support creating more prison diversion programs, suggesting openness toward legislative solutions beyond simply throwing more money at police and prisons. Taken with statistics from Virginia State Police and the FBI showing that, contrary to some national trends, crime in Virginia has actually decreased since 2019, it’s clear that the “crime surge” narrative is divorced from the lived reality of the vast majority of Virginians.

It’s safe to say that the recent criminal justice reforms are far more popular than Youngkin himself. Youngkin’s approval rating stands at a dismal 44 percent. By contrast, new Democratic policies such as legalizing marijuana and abolishing the death penalty are broadly uncontroversial and continue to enjoy popular majority support.

It’s worth noting just how far the Virginia GOP’s agenda would move our commonwealth backward on criminal justice. Among the most egregious examples:

These dangerous proposals would disproportionately result in the death, disenfranchisement and imprisonment of countless Black and Brown Virginians. They are also wildly disconnected from majority public opinion.

If Youngkin signs these revanchist laws, it would overwhelmingly reinforce to Virginia voters that the business-friendly image he projected during the campaign merely masked a destructively radical agenda.

The electoral implications for Virginia Democrats are equally strong. The Democratic Party still enjoys a majority in the Senate. If Democrats want to remain competitive among independents and turnout over the next few years, then the caucus must remain unified in opposition to the Republicans’ radical mass-incarceration agenda.

We also don’t have to settle solely for simply stopping the bad. By an overwhelming 30-point margin, voters recognize the persistence of racist inequality and actively expect the state government to tackle this problem in its many forms. There are still opportunities to do just that and, even with a Republican governor and House of Delegates, momentum remains for policies such as “second look” laws allowing courts to reexamine sentences for individuals who’ve already served long prison terms.

When Youngkin won in November, pundits hailed him as the future of the Republican Party. Now the Virginia GOP appears hellbent on proving the futility of trying to exorcise the specters of racism and Trumpism from the party. Rather than aiming to elevate our workers rights rankings or lower our coronavirus case rankings, they aspire to take the commonwealth from the ninth-highest prison population in the United States to the first.