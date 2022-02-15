Despite paragraph after paragraph in which Ms. Jenkins blamed the testing agency, claimed the drug found in Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s blood sample had not been definitively proved to enhance performance, and all but defended the blatant and ongoing systematic doping of their own athletes by the Russians, Ms. Jenkins failed to acknowledge the only fact that matters: A drug, specifically banned as a potential performance-enhancing substance and that could not have appeared by accident, was found in the blood of an athlete competing in the Olympic Games. That the athlete in this case is a 15-year-old child who might have not even known it had been given to her or understood the ramifications after being instructed by her adult coaches to use it seemed to be of no consequence to Ms. Jenkins.