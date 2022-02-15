There was also last week more coverage of memoirs and memoir-adjacent books about working for or covering the former president. I do look forward to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man” because she and Trump have dueled for years, frenemies in a way unique in my knowledge of the modern presidency and journalism. But who got the better of whom won’t be known for decades, and therein lies the problem. Any Trump-era memoirs are too little removed from events to be of much use.

Consider former defense secretary Mark T. Esper’s upcoming tome, described thus by his publisher: “Former Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper reveals the shocking details of his tumultuous tenure while serving in the Trump administration.” Expect score-settling with Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien and senior flag officers, many of whom take a dim view of Esper.

But here’s the story that isn’t likely to feature in Esper’s memoir, and escaped Beltway notice during the failed trial of Trump for his Ukraine call and alleged quid pro quo: If Ukraine is pummeled quickly, it will be in large part on the failure of Esper and his team to deliver the weapons and training to our ally that Trump — and Congress — authorized. Like Trump’s long-promised expansion of the fleet, everything about lethal aid for Ukraine became a slog through the bog of Esper’s Pentagon.

About the only lesson Esper can teach future presidents is: If you want something done by Pentagon civilians, ask about it every day. A weak defense secretary means he will be MIA at key moments, lost in the Pentagon’s corridors like a new lieutenant on his first map course — one senior general’s assessment of Esper.

But boxes and books all seem absurd measured against what seems about to happen. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014, about 14,000 people have died in the conflict. How many this time?

“The lamps are going out all over Europe,” remarked British Foreign Secretary Sir Edward Grey on the eve of the United Kingdom’s entry into World War I. “We shall not see them lit again in our lifetime.” A Russian invasion of Ukraine might not be such a moment, but it could be, and that’s the rub and the risk. Terrible errors can occur, as former NATO supreme commander and retired Adm. James Stavridis told me last week. His forecast that a Ukrainian resistance would spring up, with U.S. support, if Russia triumphs is sobering enough even for civilians to grasp, as are the mistakes both sides can make.

There will be members of Congress who want to nurture a Ukrainian resistance, as legendary congressman Charlie Wilson, a Democrat of Texas, nurtured the Afghan resistance during the 1980s. But the dangers of running guns into Russian-controlled areas in Europe far outweigh those undertaken when weapons rolled through Pakistan en route to the mujahideen four decades ago. To execute such a strategy would take a Pentagon chief in the mold of Caspar Weinberger or Robert Gates — very smart, very committed, not averse to risks. It would also require a CIA eager to assist, with a director like the great William Casey. National security conservatives know that Defense was Trump’s weakest link, especially after Gen. Jim Mattis departed. If and when the GOP regains the White House, the new president will need civilians at the top of the Pentagon and the CIA who are neither absent nor timid. Pompeo knows this. So do many other would-be presidents. Some don’t.

For a long time, the left simply believed as an article of faith that Trump was under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s thrall, though it seems Trump was so tightly bound to the Kremlin that Russia could invade Ukraine only under President Barack Obama and now potentially President Biden. Putin’s hesitancy at challenging Trump as he is doing to both his successor and did to his predecessor wasn’t because of Esper’s command of the details or the sort of aid we actually did deliver. Putin couldn’t be blamed for finding the entire Trump-era Pentagon inscrutable as its commander in chief, not subject to rational calculation, and thus best left on the sidelines, tied in knots by Iraq and Afghanistan. Whatever the reasons, Putin did not menace Ukraine in the Trump years. He is doing so now.

And if he does invade Ukraine, the White House’s current occupant may take a back seat to broader popular sentiment. This month, Americans have rejected the Olympics en masse, communicating a revulsion with China’s “Genocide Games.” That dislike will soon be matched by a new level of contempt for Putin and his oligarchs, as well as hopefully support for unprecedented levels of sanctions — and, yes, even a second Afghanistan for Russia.