Djokovic claims that he is not against vaccinations, just the requirement to get vaccinated. Whatever.

In any case, if he keeps this up, he will seriously damage his career. The Post reports: “Asked whether he was prepared to skip major tournaments such as the French Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic said, ‘Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay.’ … The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.” He added, “I understand the consequences of my decision.”

Djokovic has many ideas about health. As he once said during a live event on Instagram, “I know some people that through that energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food or maybe most polluted water into the most healing water, because water reacts … molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said.” Uh-huh.

During a separate interview about a documentary series he was involved with, he said, “You have this thing called telepathy, right? Or this thing called telekinesis, or instinct, intuition. I feel like [these] are the gifts from this higher order, the source, the god, whatever, that allows us to understand the higher power and higher order in ourselves.”

Still, his stance on covid-19 policy is a masterstroke — even if it is unintentional. While countries have every right to pursue mandatory vaccine policies as a matter of public health, they cannot force him to get the vaccine. In Djokovic’s case, that means, well, staying on the sidelines.

The coronavirus pandemic is very different from what it was a year ago or even a few months ago. The omicron variant is more communicable than previous strains of the virus, but less deadly. Effective vaccines are available to almost every American, meaning anyone except the very young can virtually eliminate the risk of covid-related death or hospitalization. And even if someone is infected, there are now viable antibody treatments to prevent the illness from being serious.

As my colleague Leana S. Wen put it last week: “Times have changed. Cases are falling rapidly. Vaccines are widely available for everyone 5 and older, and they work: People vaccinated and boosted are 97 times less likely to die of covid-19 compared with the unvaccinated.” And with highly effective masks that can protect people even when others around them are not wearing masks, she writes, “masking can now move from a government-imposed mandate to an individual decision.”

As a result, we can finally shift the burden of pandemic restrictions entirely to unvaccinated people. When caseloads are falling, we can make masks optional but keep vaccine requirements.

President Biden has stated that we now have a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” But guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still impose the burden of public health measures such as mask-wearing on the 64 percent of Americans who are fully vaccinated. Many governors — in states such as New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon, New York, Illinois, Nevada and California — have recognized that the public is fed up with protecting themselves against the irresponsible vaccine refuseniks. This is an understandable political response.