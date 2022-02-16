The U.S. economy has an inflation problem the likes of which haven’t been seen in 40 years, and the main policymakers in charge of keeping it in check — at the Federal Reserve — have been far too slow to even admit there is a problem, let alone to start addressing it. It is time for the Fed to get aggressive.

Its next scheduled policy announcement is March 16. Speculation centers on whether the board, under the leadership of Chair Jerome H. Powell, will raise interest rates from the current level, which is basically zero, to 0.25 percent or 0.5 percent.

The truth is the nation is already prepared for interest-rate hikes. Markets have priced in a larger, more aggressive rate hike to 0.5 percent, and major news outlets have been running stories for weeks preparing consumers for the fact that when the Fed lifts interest rates, mortgages, auto loans, credit card rates and other borrowing costs get more expensive.

This is not a moment for the Fed to fret about how the public and markets will react. This first rate hike must send a clear signal to Americans — and the world — that the Fed is ready to get serious about inflation.

As St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in recent days: “Our credibility is on the line here.”

In an ideal world, the Fed would probably do a modest quarter-point increase in mid-February and then another quarter-point increase at the March meeting, as longtime Fed watcher Tim Duy and others have suggested. That would spread out any pain on consumers and show that Mr. Powell’s team understands the need to demonstrate it is taking monetary policy in a new direction.

Moving in February would also take some pressure off Mr. Powell and his colleagues at the March meeting, which has had an enormous buildup. The central bank is expected to provide more clarity on what will likely happen at the May and June meetings. A small move now would remind the world that the Fed is capable of acting whenever it wants, not just at the eight prescheduled meetings a year.

Mr. Powell might do well to remember that the last Fed chair to tackle inflation, Paul Volcker, once held a Saturday night news conference to declare war on inflation. Since Mr. Powell joined the Fed in 2012, the central bank has taken action between meetings only during emergency times such as the early days of the pandemic, when financial markets were panicking and the economy was rapidly going into a coma.