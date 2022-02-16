Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) is an agoraphobic programmer working for start-up tech company Amygdala, whose game-changing product is an Alexa copycat named Kimi. Its secret sauce is an algorithm buttressed by a team of coders including Angela who listen to audio clips and help the almighty algo upgrade its voice-recognition software.

Angela’s work-from-home life mirrors those of us fortunate to do the same while the virus has raged. But that luck comes with drawbacks: Her interactions with the outside world consist mostly of looking through her window at the neighbor she’s sleeping with, looking through a screen to talk to her mom via video chat and looking at the ceiling while she complains about how construction noise upstairs interferes with her ability to decipher Kimi clips. When she decides to meet her paramour at a food truck below, she gets dressed, grabs her hand sanitizer and mask, and promptly collapses when confronted with going outside.

Angela’s fear of the outdoors first surfaced after an assault in college that was dismissed by authorities and left her feeling perpetually unsafe. Now, in the age of covid-19, she’s a full-blown shut-in. When she’s finally forced to venture out, there’s an almost amusing sequence of her scurrying through Seattle, hugging walls and aggressively socially distancing from everyone on the street. Soderbergh’s choice to shoot with a distorted lens and Kravitz’s mannered style of running — short, choppy steps; arms hanging by her side — make for maximum discomfort.

Angela’s inability to leave the home has led to her create a sort of alternate life online; friends and co-workers alike are unnerved when her Instagram features images from a nearby lake she scraped from the Internet to give off the appearance she’s doing fine. All life is online, and everything online can be faked. “Kimi” shows that as a recipe for the mistrust of even those with whom we interact regularly.

In the course of her job, Angela uncovers a murder recorded on a Kimi. This familiar setup at first calls to mind movies such as Michelangelo Antonioni’s “Blow-Up” (about a photographer who might have captured a murder on film), Brian De Palma’s “Blow Out” (about a sound engineer who might have done the same on tape) and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” (about a surveillance expert trying to decipher a couple’s chat about a potential murder).

But “Kimi” is different in the sense that the “mystery” is almost immediately solved with the aid of digital manipulation and the sterling quality of the recordings. What would seem like a minor flaw in the plotting is in and of itself anxiety-inducing — the idea that there is, potentially, a perfect record of everything we say or do on a server somewhere, ready for discovery and extrapolation.

Which leads to the greatest anxiety of all: What are people doing with all that information? Angela wants to use it to solve a murder, which is good. But what if a less scrupulous person had access to it? Or merely wanted to erase all knowledge of it, in the cloud and in Angela’s head alike?

“Kimi” may be the single most impressive demonstration of Soderbergh’s absolute mastery of visual storytelling; practically all of the action in Angela’s loft — from what she does to whom she sees across the street to whom we see see her — could have been shot sans dialogue without us losing very much. Virtually every image in the first act serves a purpose in the third, and the whole thing manages to poke at nearly all of our social anxieties in a very efficient 89 minutes.

Screenwriter Koepp deserves a great deal of credit here, as he has been picking at our cultural fears for going on three decades. From anxieties about the drug war and delinquent children in “Toy Soldiers” to fears about aging in “Death Becomes Her” to horror at the hubris of science in “Jurassic Park” to even our shared disgust with bike messengers in “Premium Rush,” Koepp has long had a good eye and ear for what agitates American audiences.