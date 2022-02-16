And the key starting point can be found in the Declaration of Independence. President Abraham Lincoln wrote that it is our “apple of gold.” He recognized our Constitution as the source of our nation’s first Civil War, having failed to abide by the “laws of Nature and Nature’s God” in protecting everyone’s inalienable rights. He labeled our Constitution as the Declaration’s frame of silver. And to this day, every U.S. policymaker and public defender swears an oath to protect this persistently dysfunctional frame as the inalienable rights and liberty of billions are abused.

The chaos growing around us domestically, over our borders and around our economic/military might will not cease until a majority of us practice the patriotism embedded in our founding document. We must align on transforming its flawed engineering that gave us an un-united 50 “independent” states, two polarized political parties and thousands (if not millions) of competing special interests.

Chuck Woolery, Rockville

David Von Drehle’s Feb. 13 op-ed will resonate with those old enough to remember four television stations (counting National Educational Television, now PBS), one or two Top 40 radio stations and daily newspapers read by everyone else in your town.

As a music lover, I get depressed when I hear people say, “I hate country music” or “I hate rap.” When our culture was more “common,” they would have been exposed to all kinds of music. A random hour of listening to Top 40 could include the Rolling Stones (rock), Frank Sinatra (pop), the Supremes (R&B) and Roger Miller (country). You wound up appreciating these genres because you had to listen to them to get to the songs you liked.

A much broader spectrum of information and entertainment has its benefits, but we have lost something in the process.