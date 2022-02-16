I am not relieved.

There has always been a tug of war between schools and parents. Sometimes that tug is productive; sometimes it isn’t. Schools need parents as partners in educating their children. But that partnership needs balance, not politically motivated division.

If Virginia’s legislators really want to resolve some issues, they could consider these challenges: equity of educational services for all students, deteriorating school buildings, shortage of personnel, safety and teacher morale.

That last one — morale — is a significant factor across the state. Morale in the classroom isn’t helped by well-intended politicians who couldn’t last a day in the trenches of a school building. To resolve the mask issue, we must first resolve ourselves.

We appear unwilling to do this. Consequently, our disunity and division are detrimental to students and teachers.

Bill Pike, Richmond

The Feb. 13 editorial “On masks, follow science” responded to issues from 18 months ago, when the nation debated whether and how to safely reopen schools.

Our children have spent 18 months safely in school thanks to layered mitigation measures, but we know these restrictions limit our effectiveness in educating children and responding to their emotional and social development needs. Masks deprive children of the joy of seeing smiles of encouragement and love from their teachers and friends. A fraction of adults have to mask for a majority of their day, and many are desperate to shake the inconvenience of intermittent masking for shopping and entertainment, whereas schoolchildren are masked all day for their most meaningful interactions.

With this backdrop, and the merciful decline in case rates, we must prioritize our children as we consider loosening pandemic restrictions. When leaders choose which restrictions to end first, it is no longer defensible to choose the easiest. Our schoolchildren should receive the gift of “normality,” and the most important place for them to receive it is in school. Prioritizing children might mean keeping mask mandates on adult leisure activities to drive the transmission rate low enough. And it might require public messaging campaigns that vaccinating children will give them access to a better educational experience, such as mask-free classroom time.

The children should have come first all along. Let’s at least try to get it right this time.

Elizabeth Silver, Potomac