Solitary confinement is a sanitized term for torture. Mr. Hope, 53, whose plight was described by the New York Times, has petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case on the grounds that his prolonged isolation is a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s bar against cruel and unusual punishment. Lower courts denied Mr. Hope’s petition and court observers are skeptical the Supreme Court will take up his case. So sure are Texas officials that the court, with its conservative majority, won’t agree to hear the case that they waived their right to respond to Mr. Hope’s petition for a writ of certiorari.

Mr. Hope was given an 80-year prison sentence in 1990 for a series of armed robberies. He was placed in solitary confinement after he escaped from prison in 1994 and evaded capture for two months, during which he stole a car at knifepoint from an 83-year-old man and robbed grocery stores. After 11 years, a committee of prison security personnel determined he was no longer an escape risk, but prison authorities have refused to remove him from isolation.

Mr. Hope’s case is extreme; his lawyers have identified only 12 prisoners outside Texas who have spent more than 20 years in solitary confinement and who aren’t on death row. Nonetheless, his situation underscores the barbarity of a practice that has made the United States an outlier in the global community. The United Nations in 2015 adopted the so-called Nelson Mandela Rules for the treatment of prisoners, which prohibit solitary confinement for periods exceeding 15 consecutive days.

More than a century ago, the Supreme Court recognized the harmful effects of solitary confinement, writing in an 1890 case: “A considerable number of the prisoners fell, after even a short confinement, into a semi-fatuous condition, from which it was next to impossible to arouse them, and others became violently insane; others still, committed suicide, while those who stood the ordeal better were not generally reformed, and in most cases did not recover sufficient mental activity to be of any subsequent service to the community.”