As those issues unfold, let’s look at a few issues of agreement, discord and outrageousness.

On the agreement side is a measure that will make masks optional in schools. The House voted along party lines to pass the bill, but three Senate Democrats backed the idea. The politics aren’t over yet, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is expecting to sign the bill today — he probably has already booked a slot on Sean Hannity’s show to talk about it.

And that was it for common ground on education. Otherwise, Republicans did what they said they would do, including passing a bill that, in one section, expressly bans the teaching of “divisive concepts”and, a few lines later, takes it back and allows the teaching of those same divisive concepts.

Youngkin’s parent tip line is going to light up like an Andy Williams Christmas special if that deeply conflicted bill sneaks through the Senate.

In the meantime, a far greater worry for the General Assembly isn’t being discussed at all, despite warnings: the accelerating decline in public school enrollment. This issue has long-term consequences for the state’s public school apparatus, from teacher pay and student instruction to building maintenance.

As Republicans talk about listening to parents and giving them more choices over their kids’ education, more of those parents are choosing to leave the public schools entirely. Who can blame them when Virginia politicians treat kids and curriculums as widgets in a zero-sum game of “gotcha”?

But not all is doom, gloom and demographic disaster in Richmond. There was one powerful show of bipartisanship in the first half of the session, as both the House and Senate agreed to offer Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder a healthy dose of corporate welfare if he agrees to relocate the team to Northern Virginia.

So overwhelming were the cross-aisle good feelings on this idea that even the biggest whoppers could pass the lips of senior lawmakers without so much as a giggle. Witness Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax), who said the whole deal is a “’huge economic development project” that would not cost the state 'a nickel.’”

One can only presume Saslaw either has no idea what’s in his own bill or simply doesn’t care:

The Senate bill is more generous [than the House version]. It would give the team two revenue streams — the 2 percent sales tax as well as income tax from the salaries of players and executives — and let it keep all of the profits from a naming-rights deal. The bill also passed with a floor amendment intended to ensure that revenue generated by any sports betting on the site would be subject to state taxes.

It takes a special kind of legislative gymnastics to assert that diverting two streams of tax money from the public treasury into the private bank account of the Washington Commanders is cost-free.

The Senate approved the bill 32-8. Needless to say, there are some self-styled fiscally conservative Senate Republicans who torched their bona fides on that vote. And they did so for Snyder.