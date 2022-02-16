But it’s still far too early to declare victory. There are plenty of Russian forces still in position around Ukraine; Putin still has many options. We can’t read his mind, so anyone who purports to know precisely what he’s going to do next is engaging in speculation.

What we do know is what Russia has done in the recent past. And that provides a guide to what it will do in the days and weeks ahead. The short version: Putin is playing a long game aimed at undermining Ukrainian sovereignty and independence, and making sure that this strategically crucial country is subordinate to Moscow’s will.

Over the past two decades, Russia has used everything from the threat of military action to interventions in the realms of economics, politics and critical infrastructure in its campaign against Ukrainian statehood. The aggression is permanent. The notion that Russia might unconditionally return the territories it currently occupies is fanciful. Instead, the main question many Western and Ukrainian leaders have been asking themselves is how much more of Ukraine’s territory Putin would seize by military means or, failing that, how much more pressure Ukraine will experience in other areas.

In the early months of 2014, following Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity that toppled a pro-Moscow president, the Russian state ramped up its campaign of violent operations inside Ukraine. Russian troops, using a mix of deception and intimidation, occupied Crimea (which Moscow later annexed). The Russian state stood up, trained, equipped and led an illegal army that occupied parts of eastern Ukraine and fought against Ukraine’s armed forces. In addition to injecting forces and equipment into the Donbas region, Russia has also maintained a large military presence along Ukraine’s borders, which posed a credible threat of full-scale invasion already in 2014.

While we shouldn’t assume that the Kremlin will try to repeat precisely this same scenario, 2014 serves to remind us that the Russians can always use the threat of invasion as an instrument of power. In doing so, the Kremlin neutralizes options for action by other countries — not only of Ukraine, but also of Western nations that wish to intervene diplomatically.

Holding out the prospect of a credible military threat, and dialing its intensity up or down as needed, keeps both Ukraine and the West off balance and on the defensive — precisely for fear that any sort of strong military responses would trigger larger military aggression, such as a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, Moscow carries out other moves to keep the victim in a permanent state of weakness. One approach is to destroy the victim’s military capacities through brazen acts of sabotage, as occurred in the Czech Republic in 2014 and in Ukraine in 2017 and again in 2018. Within the past few days, the Ukrainians have reported enduring a massive wave of cyberattacks — just the sort of thing the Russians have resorted to in the past. Meanwhile, Moscow’s surrogates continue to swamp Ukraine with disinformation and propaganda designed to confuse and disorient its opponents.

The current threat of invasion was ostensibly triggered by a relatively minor move by the Ukrainians to upgrade their military capabilities — namely the purchase of Turkish drones, which Kyiv has so far used, just once and legitimately, against the separatists in Donbas (which everyone should remember is entirely within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders). Russia illegally occupies parts of Ukraine. It maintains a constant threat to use higher degrees of military force. And it escalates that threat each time Ukraine makes the slightest progress in its ability to defend itself.

Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for years politically, economically and diplomatically. At the political level, Moscow continues to cultivate agents of influence inside both Ukraine and the West. Economically, Russian pressure and threats against Ukraine have a chilling effect on investors, both domestic and foreign, undermining growth. New natural gas pipelines to Germany that avoid transit through Ukraine — such as Nord Stream 2 — remove the transit fee incomes that Ukraine would otherwise earn while also reducing any risks to Germany’s energy supplies should a full Russian invasion of Ukraine occur.

Diplomatically, Russia has used the Minsk agreements and the related negotiations in the “Normandy Format” to try to inject into the Ukrainian body politic two provinces that would be remote-controlled from Moscow.