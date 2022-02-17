To sell it, Biden will be compelled to provide concessions to placate our allies in Iran’s neighborhood, probably in the form of advanced weaponry sales, that will only exacerbate the current regional instability. But none of this appears to register when longtime U.S. officials talk about Iran.

“Russia and China are rational actors, even though their behavior is thuggish,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said this week. “Iran is a theocracy motivated by religion that compels them to purify their faith and have the world submit. The Nazis wanted a master race, and the Iranians want a master religion. People like that cannot be ignored.”

Graham made these comments, it must be noted, as the Chinese government is actively engaged in genocide against the Uyghurs and Russia is on the verge of an imperial expansion into Ukraine.

Perhaps sensing pushback, Graham added: “All you need to do is ask the Sunni Arabs, and they’ll tell you.”

Yes, it’s true that Sunni leaders of Gulf kingdoms consider Iran the root of all their problems. If Iran were to get a bomb, it would set off an arms race. Ultimately, the United States would acquiesce to Saudi Arabia having a nuclear arsenal. We would probably even provide them with the technology to develop it. Actually, it looks like we already are.

But if Iran were close to developing a nuclear weapon, Israel would likely jump into action to try to obliterate its capabilities.

Of course we wouldn’t be considering these dangerous scenarios if then-President Donald Trump had not pulled the United States out of a deal that, by all official accounts, was working exactly as it was supposed to, limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities and ensuring inspectors access to uranium enrichment facilities, making it impossible to develop nuclear weapons. But that’s irrelevant now.

The binary and bellicose discourse on Iran and our hypocritical stance on the Middle East is leading us to a much more dangerous moment. Perhaps unintentionally, Graham’s comments made that clear.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions are dangerous, but not in the way they’re advertised. By overemphasizing that single issue, the U.S. government has boxed itself in.

We will continue to pay a strategic price for that, but the United States should resist the temptation to further embolden other belligerent regional powers.

Iran, meanwhile, is floundering under the weight of U.S. sanctions and its own government’s inability to manage the country’s internal affairs. The regime is facing more internal opposition than at any point since the 1979 revolution.

It’s hard to see a way forward with Iran’s current leadership, which is precisely why we should have been investing in bolstering Iranian civil society. Trump also set back the possibility of doing that through blanket sanctions and travel bans.

The U.S. approach to Iran should seek to empower ordinary Iranians. But to do that the Biden administration must think beyond tired tropes.