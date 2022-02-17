Raskin’s prospects hit a bump because of her views on climate change. All 12 Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a vote on her confirmation, blocking it from moving to the full Senate. Inevitably, the White House denounced the Republicans for “playing politics with the American economy.” The full story is more complicated.

Last year, Raskin wrote a column in the Financial Times that she probably regrets. Lamenting that the United States had been slow to tackle climate change, she proposed a way for the nation to “leapfrog into global leadership.” The trick, she argued, is to harness the potential of financial regulation. Because Congress is missing in action, the Fed and other banking overseers should fill the climate policy vacuum.

There is, as Raskin urged, a respectable case for this position. Climate change is such a serious threat that any government agency with the power to effect change arguably has a responsibility to do so. Moreover, climate change presents financial risks. Banks may lend to companies that go bust because of fires or floods, or because green regulations eventually upend their business models. In the pursuit of financial stability, regulators can plausibly require lenders to hold sufficient capital reserves to absorb climate-related losses. As Raskin points out, central banks in Europe have incorporated such risks into their work. Their governments generally support this.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the United States isn’t Europe. Because there is no political consensus on climate policy in Congress, Raskin’s proposal to pursue climate policy by other means is seductive. But precisely because climate policy is so politically fraught, the Fed cannot wade into these waters without getting caught in the crosscurrents. Apolitical, effective public agencies are a national asset. But if their mandates stretch too much, they become political and ineffective.

The merits of Raskin’s mandate-stretching proposal therefore come down to a risk-reward calculus. How big is the risk of politicizing the Fed? How big is the reward in terms of climate policy?

Let’s start with the reward prospects. In theory, if the Fed ups the capital costs of lending to businesses with climate exposure, it will speed movement toward a green economy. In practice, this strategy is unlikely to work because money is fungible. If banks lend less to dirty companies, other kinds of financiers will fill the gap. The Economist reports that $60 billion of fossil-fuel-related assets have been snapped up by private equity firms in the past two years alone.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If the climate gains from Raskin’s policy are modest, the risks are larger than she acknowledges. The Senate action this week was something of a wake-up call. The 12 Republicans proceeded with their boycott even though it obstructed the confirmation of four other Fed leaders, including Jerome H. Powell, whose appointment to a second term as Fed chair has been welcomed by both parties. They went ahead, moreover, even though the timing could not have been worse. Inflation is at its highest level in four decades.

Which gets to the chief worry about Raskin’s climate position. Ever since Fed chairs Paul A. Volcker and Alan Greenspan tamed inflation, the Fed’s credibility has been riding high, and its independence could mostly be taken for granted. Even President Donald Trump thought better of his anti-Fed bluster once he found himself in office. Today, with inflation at 7.5 percent, Fed independence will be newly strained. As it raises interest rates, it is bound to be attacked — both for the resulting economic slowdown and for failing to hit the brakes earlier.

With inflation back at the high levels of the past, Fed leaders need to recall the political challenges that beset their predecessors. Fed Chair William McChesney Martin was summoned to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s ranch and shoved around the living room when he signaled a tightening of Fed policy. Martin’s successor, Arthur F. Burns, became the target of a smear when he displeased President Richard M. Nixon. Later, Volcker confronted a president who openly wondered if the nation actually needed the Fed and a senator who threatened “to knock out the Federal Reserve Board altogether.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement