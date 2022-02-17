The ballot initiative was approved largely by Coloradans who live in Denver and elsewhere on the Front Range, east of the divide. In ranch country, it was widely regarded as a policy bomb dropped by idealistic city dwellers on an area where plenty of people, connected to the livestock economy, are struggling to get by.

Muddying the waters, a federal judge has, in effect, hit pause on the wolf rollout; a Feb. 10 ruling restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across most of the Lower 48 states. The decision means Colorado will have to seek approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before reintroducing gray wolves.

The ruling overturned a Trump administration policy that ended the wolves’ protected status and left their management up to the states. The Biden administration had defended the policy, but environmental groups prevailed. They’re vowing to seek federal blessing for Colorado’s wolf-reintroduction plan; the state’s Parks and Wildlife biologists are moving ahead with preparations.

So, this ready-made, culture-war debate will keep bouncing along, with “Coexist” bumper stickers attached. But let’s stop and consider what it means to readjust an ecosystem and a landscape so that humans are not top dogs but team players.

This past year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife established a stakeholder advisory group, with 20 Coloradans including county commissioners, ranchers, wolf advocates, biologists and outdoor outfitters. One member, licensed outfitter Adam Gall, recently told me that, ideally, when the reintroduction program begins, “They’ll put wolves on the ground and I hope wolves will do what they’re supposed to do, which is to eat deer and elk, and stay out of trouble.”

But gray wolves are already challenging this notion in Colorado. Several weeks ago, on a Jackson County property, a pack that had traveled south from Wyoming killed a calf, then a cow, then another cow. At a nearby ranch, they killed a family dog.

Gray wolves, considered extinct in the west a century ago, were reintroduced in Wyoming in the mid-1990s at Yellowstone National Park. Since then, they have spread across the state and into Idaho and Montana (the recent court ruling doesn’t apply to these states because wolves there were federally delisted independent of the Trump administration policy).

For the record, depredation of livestock by wolves is rare, and the cost is minimal compared with many other categories of loss, such as disease or death from a difficult calving. But statistics are cold comfort to Colorado ranchers who — even now, before the planned proliferation of wolves — stay up at night anxiously casting spotlights into the dark to defend their herds.

The Great Wide Open is more than an idea. It’s a complicated reality that includes issues such as recreational use and the presence of livestock. Livestock is profoundly knitted (until now, mostly lovingly) into our history on this continent. Livestock is cowboys and cowgirls, but it’s also us humans raising prey animals in environments that require vigilance, stewardship and resourcefulness.

If we are indeed shifting to an all-inclusive ecological mind-set, in which apex predators have renewed sway, it would be nice if those moving the culture in that direction appreciated the practical realities of wildness and coexistence.

Wolves are beautiful and captivating. So are bears and mountain lions — until they shred your pet, keep you up at night and cost you money you can’t afford to lose.

I lost one of my dogs, Belle, to a mountain lion. We were hiking, she caught a scent and took off. The cat she’d smelled made quick work of her. When I found her — a dirt-and-snow colored dog, lying stone-cold in dirt and snow — those big brown eyes were still open.

It was also a mountain lion that left claw marks on each side of my donkey’s haunches, having tried and failed to take him down. Coexistence has kept me up at night.

Matt Barnes is a member of the Colorado stakeholder advisory group on wolf reintroduction. As a range scientist, he has worked with ranchers to improve outcomes when they deal with large carnivores such as wolves and grizzlies. The work is quiet, collaborative and often effective. When I asked him about the divisiveness around the reintroduction news, he said that wolves spur us to “consider our humanity and our place on this landscape in a way that other animals don’t.”