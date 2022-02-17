The national drug overdose crisis, which has claimed more than 1 million lives in the past two decades, means we need to take urgent steps to provide people with the services and support they need to stay healthy — but also, more controversially, that we need to figure out ways to reduce the harm to those who continue to use drugs.

Such “harm reduction” strategies include ensuring easy access to naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote; providing free and sterile syringes to avoid transmission of HIV and hepatitis C; and distributing fentanyl testing strips to help ensure that if people are going to use drugs, they know what’s in them. And yes: “safer smoking kits” for methamphetamine and cocaine users.

These kits often include mouthpieces and disinfectant wipes and can sometimes contain glass pipes — alternatives to the household items many people use to create makeshift pipes, such as lightbulbs or aluminum cans, which can cause serious injuries. They have been shown to reduce the risk of overdose when people switch to smoking illicit substances rather than injecting them and to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Biden administration announced last year that it would fund roughly $30 million in grants to organizations offering harm-reduction services such as those above, including safer smoking kits. It was a historic victory in the fight for more humane approaches to addiction. Harm reduction is about offering information, options and support — without judgment — to people with substance-use problems.

But last week, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the administration was set to “fund crack pipe distribution.” Drug-warrior politicians and a range of media outlets jumped into predictable outrage mode.

“Biden is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity,’” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted. “There is no end in sight for this lunacy.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also took to Twitter: “Last week, Biden talked about being tough on crime. This week, the Biden Admin announced funds for crack pipe distribution.”

After #crackpipe started trending, officials stressed that no federal funding would be used to pay for glass pipes and that they never intended for the kits to include them. Meanwhile, some lawmakers went so far as to hastily draft legislation to prevent federal funding for glass pipes.

This was a travesty of public discourse. The administration’s move should have been heralded as a bold step to save lives and promote public health. Instead, the conversation was hijacked by fear and misinformation.

When nationally, 90 percent of people with addictions do not receive formal addiction treatment in any given year, it is clear we must find a way to expand the scope of care. Safer smoking kits and other harm-reduction services are tools for engaging people who are otherwise disconnected from treatment. People may come to these programs just to pick up a kit, but they end up sticking around to, say, learn about the signs of stimulant overdose or receive referrals for primary care.

Safer smoking kits don’t make it more likely that people will use drugs — they’re an urgent health intervention when, after fentanyl, methamphetamine is the drug most commonly involved in overdose deaths.

And yes, the kits address a racial-equity issue: Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, overdose death rates have increased most dramatically among people of color; deaths involving fentanyl, heroin and cocaine have risen at much higher rates among Black communities , and those involving methamphetamine have increased most significantly among indigenous people. In most cases, these drugs were smoked.

Instead of focusing on the potential good these critical programs do, lawmakers and the media pulled a play right out of 1986, using racist tropes to evoke fear and outrage. The intentional use of the term “crack pipes” evoked associations reminiscent of the Reagan era, when Black people were demonized and scapegoated for crack use even as White people used cocaine at similar rates. Their outcry wasn’t only racist — it was recklessly irresponsible, much more likely to do harm rather than good.