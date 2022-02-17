President Biden? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Actually, that’s from President Richard M. Nixon’s (in)famous 1969 “silent majority” speech. Nixon recognized that a vocal, media-savvy minority might be able to hijack democracy, but it won’t get far if it offends ordinary citizens. (Hey, he wasn’t wrong about everything.)
Democrats would be wise to adopt that mind-set and recognize that the support that MAGA politicians draw from their zealous base often comes at the expense of law-abiding, decent and hard-working Americans.
Democrats can look to our northern neighbor for inspiration. A vocal, lawless group of anti-vaccine, anti-government protesters — many of whom were not truckers — tied up Canada’s highways and put jobs on both sides of the border in peril. Contrary to the coverage from right-wing media in the United States, ordinary Canadians do not back the turmoil.
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale reports:
In the Angus Reid Institute survey, conducted from February 11 to 13, 69% of respondents said they opposed the protesters themselves -- their approach and behavior -- versus just 27% who said they were supportive of the protesters.Sixty-four percent of respondents said they opposed the protesters' demand to end all pandemic restrictions, versus 33% who said they were supportive.In addition, 72% said the protesters have made their point and should “go home now,” while 22% said the protesters should “stay in Ottawa and other protest sites until their demands are met.” ....In a Leger survey conducted from February 4 to 6 in collaboration with The Canadian Press news agency, 62% of respondents said they opposed the protests' message of no vaccine mandates and fewer public health measures versus 32% who supported that message.Sixty-five percent of respondents agreed with the following statement: “The convoy is a small minority of Canadians who are selfishly thinking only about themselves and not the thousands of Canadians who are suffering through delayed surgeries and postponed treatments because of the ongoing pandemic.” ...In a survey conducted by Ipsos from February 8 to 9 on behalf of Global News, 59% of respondents agreed with this statement: “The truck protest is mostly a group of anti-vaxxers and bigots intent on causing mayhem and they should not be allowed to protest.”
Perhaps most insightful was a poll from Maru Public Opinion, which found that 56 percent of respondents did not agree with the protesters in “any way, shape or form.” An even greater 64 percent said "Canada’s democracy is being threatened by a group of protesters and they must be stopped immediately.”
Clearly, taking the side of obnoxious and unhinged protesters may be popular in MAGA circles in the United States, but it is a losing proposition in the country directly affected. Put differently, there is huge “silent” majority in favor of following pandemic rules and against social unrest. It’s only in the MAGA universe of performance politics and irresponsible rabble-rousing that fist pumps to insurgents and cheers for rogue truckers play well.
In fact, many real truckers themselves do not like what is going on. The Post reports that “many of Canada’s truck drivers were scrambling to distance themselves from the movement, which they view as radical and fringe.” It is not hard to figure out why. “In their view, the protesters’ actions — including shutting down cross-border trade and laying siege to the capital — have hurt rather than helped drivers in the industry, and failed to advance the labor issues most truckers care about.” The real truckers underscore that “the vast majority of drivers are already vaccinated.”
Nixon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be among the oddest political pairings, but both have understood that in a Western democracy, the vast majority of citizens rely on government to protect them and provide peaceful conditions so they can go about their lives. If a protest is peaceful and its cause legitimate (e.g., the U.S. civil rights movement), it can win the support of the public. When things turn violent, disruptive or downright scary, demonstrations will find little sympathy among ordinary people.
President Biden and the his fellow Democrats have an opening to appeal to those people who got themselves and their families vaccinated, continued to show up for work and accepted the results of a democratic election. That would be following the example of a successful Democratic, two-term president, Bill Clinton, who used a similar message in appealing to people who “work hard and play by the rules.” So long as Republicans take the side of bullies, insurrectionists and others who menace public officials, Democrats should side with the silent majority.