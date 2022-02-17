As someone who works in a library, I greatly support extensive access to books. There is just one thing I’d like to add. The article said, “People trying to ban books say they aren’t trying to censor material but rather to protect children from seeing things they can’t handle.” To those people, I have a crazy idea: Read it with your kids. If you’re that concerned about your child coming across something they can’t deal with, then help them deal with it. Read with them, answer their questions, give them context they might be missing. That’s called parenting, ladies and gentlemen. Alternatively, it’s called teaching.