This is reminiscent of the victors at Versailles, who, in George Kennan’s words, went “scratching around … to find out who had owed what to whom at some earlier date” rather than making “any proper start at clearing of moral wreckage.” We know what Versailles led to. What future wars and attacks are the United States seeding by withholding funds from a nation devastated by 20 years of war?
The editorial pointed to women’s rights, but how are women’s rights helped by purposely allowing people to starve, when the starvation could be alleviated by releasing Afghans’ own funds to the Afghan central bank? Historians will look back at this moment and ask how the United States could have taken such a foolish and cruel path.
Bruce Grace, Arlington