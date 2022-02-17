There is no doubt that Johnson is on the rocks. He sports a 29 percent job approval rating, and the Tories trail the opposition Labour Party by six points in the most recent polling average. At least 15 Conservative MPs have publicly called on him to resign because of the revelations that he, his wife and his staff regularly engaged in parties while the rest of the country was under draconian covid-related lockdowns. More Conservatives have likely submitted letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, the party entity that handles leadership challenges.

Johnson is currently being saved — at least in part — by the instinctive Tory desire for order. British Conservatives rarely sack their leader, and because Johnson led them in 2019 to their largest victory since Margaret Thatcher’s prime ministership, they are loath to toss over a proven winner. Indeed, the Tories stuck by John Major until they got wiped out in the 1997 election despite the fact they had consistently trailed Labour by double digits for more than four years. If Johnson can recover his standing even a bit, Conservatives might decide to stick with the devil they know despite his flaws.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Follow Henry Olsen ‘s opinions Follow Add

But if they decide he is likely to cost them the next election, it would be better for the party to move quickly than wait until the last moment. That’s because party rules give Conservative Party members the final say over who the leader is. If Johnson were forced out office, a two-step process would have to play out to replace him: First, MPs would vie for their colleagues’ support. The final two candidates would then campaign in a nationwide vote of dues-paying members. That took nearly two months when Johnson succeeded Theresa May. With the next election scheduled no later than December 2024, moving slow would give Johnson’s successor precious little time to put their stamp on the party.

That makes the local elections in May a potential fish-or-cut-bait moment for Johnson and the party. British local elections, like American midterms, are typically viewed as an indicator of a government’s strength. The Tories’ strong showing in the 2017 local vote led May to call for an early election, a move tripped up by her inept campaigning and then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s energetic efforts. And Conservative gains in last year’s elections were taken as a vote of confidence in Johnson’s stewardship. Significant losses this time around would signal that the British public thinks Johnson should go.

If this occurs, Johnson will likely be canned. The Conservative Party is arguably both the oldest and most successful political party in the world. It hasn’t survived for roughly 200 years by being prissy. Tories have dramatically changed course when necessary to remain in office. In the late 19th century, they embraced Benjamin Disraeli’s One Nation Conservatism to compete with William Gladstone’s Liberals. They also tossed aside more than three decades of accommodation to Labour’s economic model to select free-marketeer Thatcher when she seemed the better bet.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson himself came to power in 2019 despite strong reservations about his character and ability to lead government only because Tories concluded he was the only person to save them. May’s inability to deliver Brexit had allowed Nigel Farage to form the Brexit Party earlier that year. That party won the elections for the European Parliament in late May, pushing the mighty Tories into fifth place with less than 10 percent of the vote. By June, the Brexit Party was leading in polls for Parliament, and the party nearly captured the marginal seat of Peterborough in a June by-election. MPs knew it was either Johnson, who was the most popular and well-known figure of the Brexit campaign, or ruin.