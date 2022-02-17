“These jurors reported that although they had been assiduously adhering to the Court’s instruction to avoid media coverage of the trial, they had involuntarily received ‘push notifications’ on their smartphones that contained the bottom-line of the ruling,” wrote Rakoff. “The jurors repeatedly assured the Court’s law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations.”

David Axelrod, an attorney for the Times, raised the issue of push notifications in a Monday afternoon hearing, as the parties were discussing the risk that news of the judge’s disposition would leak out to jurors, potentially swaying their position on the case. When Rakoff released the jury that day, he said, “If you see anything in the media about this case, just turn away.”

Astonishing judicial naivete: Rakoff was presiding over a high-profile case involving a high-profile politician and the premier news brand in the country. Of course, the news was going to bombard the jurors. (Eighty-five percent of Americans have smartphones.)

The failure to appreciate the ubiquity of push notifications marks the second misstep for Rakoff over the five-year course of the case. In 2017, he granted the Times’s motion to dismiss the case after holding a hearing, a step that an appeals court later declared procedurally deficient. It sent the case back to the trial court.

The possibility of an appeal has hung over the Palin case for some time. In June 2020, Palin’s attorneys filed a motion petitioning the court not to apply the “actual malice” standard — a signal that if the case failed, they might pursue an appeal seeking to overturn the standard, which stems from the 1964 case New York Times v. Sullivan. In discussing the reasoning behind his decision to rule in favor of the Times, Rakoff said that an appeal was inevitable, an outcome that he may have turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The mistake deprives the Times of a clean victory, polluting a case involving a famous Republican politician with the meddling of a judge appointed by President Bill Clinton. No wonder the paper declined to comment. Ken Turkel, an attorney for Palin, said, “Right now we’re getting our hands around what happened and evaluating our options.”