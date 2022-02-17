The Feb. 13 Metro article “Legalized betting in state casinos comes just in time for Olympics, Super Bowl Sunday” cited the state gambling agency and said more than $16 million was gambled on sports in Maryland casinos in the first month of legalized gambling and more than $13 million was paid out to winning players. The framing of that sentence makes it sound as if 81 percent of the bets were winning bets. Now, I understand that is not true. More likely, the money that gamblers put up front for the bet was paid back, plus the winning bets, meaning the percentage of winnings were quite a bit lower. For instance, if a gambler bets $55 to win $50 on the Rams, he is paid $105. He did not win $105; he won $50. The sentence, though, did not make that clear.