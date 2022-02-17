Gambling winnings and state revenue are usually misstated by gamblers themselves and by state revenue offices.

The Feb. 13 Metro article “Legalized betting in state casinos comes just in time for Olympics, Super Bowl Sunday” cited the state gambling agency and said more than $16 million was gambled on sports in Maryland casinos in the first month of legalized gambling and more than $13 million was paid out to winning players. The framing of that sentence makes it sound as if 81 percent of the bets were winning bets. Now, I understand that is not true. More likely, the money that gamblers put up front for the bet was paid back, plus the winning bets, meaning the percentage of winnings were quite a bit lower. For instance, if a gambler bets $55 to win $50 on the Rams, he is paid $105. He did not win $105; he won $50. The sentence, though, did not make that clear.

The article added that the state taxed 15 percent of the remainder and collected $460,000. This sounds like a nice shot in the arm for Maryland revenue. However, another way to look at that is that $16 million was spent in Maryland and the state collected only $460,000 — 2.8 percent. If that same $16 million were spent at most Maryland businesses, or Virginia or D.C. businesses, the respective revenue agencies would have collected 6 percent, 5.3 percent or 6 percent, respectively.

Gambling didn't just cause gamblers to lose, but the state(s) lost out on another $400,000 to $500,000 in missed revenue from money that would likely have been spent anyway.

Tim Ayers, McLean