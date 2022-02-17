The Munich Security Conference, which first convened in 1963 to bolster the transatlantic alliance to prevent another war in Europe, has never in its 59-year history been more relevant. Two years ago, the last time the conference met in person, the theme was “Westlessness,” based on the idea that the project of building a world order rooted in democracy, civil society, free-ish trade and universal rights had lost momentum. Putin’s threats to destroy Ukraine’s democracy — and Ukraine’s courageous resistance — have reminded the West that these values are still worth fighting for.

But throughout the crisis, it seems that the United States, its European partners and the Ukrainian government just haven’t been able to get on the same page. These divisions have hampered the effort to help Ukraine defend itself and given Putin several openings to exploit. This weekend, with all these leaders in the same place at the same time, is perhaps the last chance to fix it.

“I can’t think of a more consequential time to be in Munich,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who is leading one of the congressional delegations along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). “I’m a great cheerleader for the North Atlantic alliance, but it’s going to have to be more than just talking about our values. We have to act.”

The Biden administration insists it is leading a unified front on Ukraine. The U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President Harris (who will be going through something like a diplomatic trial by fire) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken spoke at the U.N. Security Council Thursday and warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin within “several days” and would likely target Kyiv. The Biden administration doesn’t concede that the alliance is having internal difficulties.

“The reality is we think that the West is more united and NATO is stronger than they have been in decades,” a senior administration official said Wednesday, in a preview of Harris’s trip. “The vice president will underscore how that unity is a source of strength that will allow us to respond swiftly and severely to any further Russian aggression.”

But there are real differences on several key issues. The United States is promising crippling sanctions after an invasion, but the Europeans are not completely on board with some of the proposed measures, and the Ukrainian government wants the West to sanction Putin before, not after, an attack. This week, Congress failed to even agree on a sanctions bill.

“The European response is to be tough after an invasion. I think we should be tough right now,” Graham said. “I think the dismemberment of the Ukrainian economy by this military buildup should be punished.”

The allies have been divided on other issues as well. For months, countries such as Germany have dragged their feet on supplying or approving the supply of weapons for Ukraine, prompting complaints from the Baltic states. Individual European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron have been pursuing their own diplomatic gambits, leading to humiliating dressing-downs in Moscow. Some allies have abandoned their Kyiv embassies; others have not.

All the while, Ukrainian leaders have been begging officials in Washington, Paris, London and Berlin to tamp down the rhetoric, stop pressuring Ukraine to make concessions it won’t countenance, and ramp up the pressure on Moscow. This will be the message Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will bring when he arrives at the Munich conference.

In an interview, Whitehouse told me that the gaps between Democrats and Republicans, and among the United States, European countries and Ukraine, are limited and manageable. He said he was encouraged and hopeful the West had risen to the challenge.

“I think what we have seen is a pretty solid demonstration of the Atlantic alliance actually proving itself,” he said. “It seems that everybody's held their ground. Ukrainians are solid, patriotic, determined, resolute. NATO has not cracked in any way.”

That’s an optimistic take. If Putin backs down, that optimism will have seemed justified. But ignoring these divisions and papering over these problems both within the transatlantic alliance and between the allies and Ukraine do not help. Putin surely isn’t done trying to exploit them.