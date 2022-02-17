Now, Djokovic is ramping up that intransigence. In an interview with the BBC released on Tuesday, Djokovic made clear that he’s ready to miss tournaments rather than accede to vaccination requirements. “That is the price I’m willing to pay,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

That stance is at once both shocking and par for the course — ignoring the overwhelming evidence in favor of coronavirus vaccines. But it’s very much in line with Djokovic’s history as an athlete who will persist with what he believes in, no matter how alone he might be in the endeavor.

Advertisement

On the tennis court, that attitude drove him to overcome fitness issues, to become a physical and mental colossus unlike anything the sport has ever seen, and to break up the duopoly Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal once held over men’s tennis. It’s helped him outlast opponents in epic contests, such as his almost six hour battle with Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open, and come back from daunting deficits, as he did in last year’s French Open final against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But that same obstinacy has led Djokovic to myriad blunders. Acts of self-sabotage, including habitual bouts of anger and frustration on the court, had already blotted his legacy before this vaccination saga. In 2020, Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Yet less than a year later, he was seen hurling his tennis racket into the stands in anger during the Tokyo Olympics.

When it comes to the pandemic, Djokovic’s missteps stem from the perspective of someone who, even by elite athletes’ standards, is obsessive about everything he puts in his body and who has a penchant for fringe science. When he had to have elbow surgery in 2018, he “cried for two or three days” — not because of pain, but because he wanted it to heal naturally. In May 2020, he said he believed it was possible to change the molecular structure of water through emotions. So it’s no surprise that Djokovic has claimed he’s not an “anti-vaxxer” or a covid-denier; he just believes in freedom of choice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That state of play changed ahead of this year’s Australian Open. Entry into the tournament, and the country, required vaccination — barring a medical exemption.

Djokovic acted coyly and prickly with the media over his vaccination plans in the lead-up to the tournament. But his peers followed the rules. On the eve of the tournament, 97 of the world’s top 100 men’s players were vaccinated, a sharp increase from 48 just months before.

Of the three holdouts, only Djokovic tried to travel to Australia — claiming a medical exemption, the validity of which was questioned by many. The tone deaf and ultimately ill-fated move prompted enormous backlash, particularly in host city Melbourne — one of the world’s most locked down cities over the course of the pandemic. His admission he met a journalist while knowing he had covid-19 only tarnished his image further.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Djokovic’s absence, Nadal won the tournament and took sole possession of the record for men’s major titles, a lead that could only widen if more mandates prevent Djokovic from playing other major tournaments this year.