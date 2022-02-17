First is the fact that the Palin lawsuit made it as far as it did: to a jury trial. An early ruling by the trial judge dismissing the case was overturned on appeal. The Times was forced to defend itself before a jury for the first time in decades — piling up legal bills for the newspaper that were no doubt multiples of any potential damage award.

The surprising endurance of Palin’s case is only one of several recent signs suggesting that we are in increasingly perilous times for the news media and the core First Amendment protections it relies on to do its work. The “actual malice” standard that ultimately served to insulate the Times from liability is at more risk of being eroded than at any time in the nearly six decades since it was established.

Under that standard, laid out by the Supreme Court in the 1964 case of New York Times v. Sullivan, public figures must show that defamatory statements were made with knowing or reckless disregard about their truth or falsity.

In Sullivan and the cases that followed, the court recognized that the press needs “breathing space” to function as an effective watchdog and that the price of a free press is accepting that journalists inevitably make mistakes, even careless ones. For decades, the court’s decisions only strengthened these protections.

So when then-candidate Donald Trump declared in early 2016 that he would “open up our libel laws,” the general reaction among legal scholars was bemusement. Neither presidents nor Congress have the power to diminish constitutional protections. The only real path to change would require convincing the Supreme Court to overturn a half-century of precedent.

It also made no logical sense why Trump, or any particular political group, would seek such changes. Even under current law, plaintiffs can win in situations where, as Trump complained, journalists “write purposely negative and horrible and false articles.” Defamation is also a two-way street. As fond as Trump is of suing people for saying things he does not like, he is also protected by these same broad speech protections for anything that he might say about others.

The ground shifted in 2019 when Justice Clarence Thomas first raised the issue of revisiting Sullivan, arguing that its protections are not supported by “the original understanding” of the Constitution. Two years later, a prominent federal appeals court judge called Sullivan a “threat to American Democracy.”

He was followed soon after by another Supreme Court justice, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who pointed to “momentous changes in the Nation’s media landscape since 1964” as reason to take another look at the case. Thomas took this opportunity to chime in yet again, decrying the spread of conspiracy theories and disinformation online. This is what it looks like when changes in the law are gaining steam.

These messages have not been lost on defamation plaintiffs and their attorneys, who have started explicitly asking the court to use their case as the vehicle for reconsidering the actual malice rule, particularly in scenarios involving public figures who aren’t government officials. In a move that caught the attention of court watchers last month, the justices issued a “call for response” to one such petition — a small but noteworthy step indicating that someone at the court is listening.

Other forces add to the challenges faced by news organizations. The public’s trust in the news media has evaporated since the days of the Sullivan decision, thanks in part to a changing media landscape that has blurred the lines about who is the press and heightened the pressures on journalists to publish on increasingly frantic timelines.

Meanwhile, the financial health of most of the nation’s news organizations has plummeted. Without the resources needed to fight back against threats of even meritless litigation, journalists are left more vulnerable to being silenced.

This brings us back to the Palin case, which is only one of a number of high-profile defamation lawsuits in recent years that have been brought by powerful public figures or fueled by wealthy, sometime mysterious, funders. Palin may have lost this case, but she succeeded in staying on her feet far longer than would have been predicted not long ago.