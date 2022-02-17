And so Thursday was a day of much-needed clarity about this crisis — even if it was also a day on which hope for a diplomatic settlement diminished.

For its part, Russia published a dismissive response to U.S. offers of further security talks, suggesting that the Biden administration’s refusal to meet Russian demands for a veto over Ukraine’s NATO membership left Russia no choice but “to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures.” Deescalation, Moscow added, would require the removal of all Western-supplied arms and advisers not just from Ukraine but from every European nation in the former Soviet bloc, including NATO members such as Poland.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This was all but a declaration of war, as Russia’s deputy foreign minister made evident when he did not take up Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s simple challenge to forswear an invasion of Ukraine during a dramatic United Nations Security Council meeting. Mr. Blinken ticked off all the ways in which Moscow could create a pretext for invasion, including, possibly, by using chemical weapons against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and blaming it on Kyiv.

Acknowledging potential comparisons of these intelligence-based warnings to the erroneous ones the Bush administration advanced at the Security Council before the Iraq War in 2003, Mr. Blinken noted, appropriately, that he would be only too happy to be proved wrong, since the U.S. goal is “not to start a war but to prevent one.” Yet given Russia’s military posture, the secretary noted, realistically, “This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide.” He nevertheless offered Russia yet another way out of war: a high-level meeting in Europe next week, beyond what the administration clearly believes is the imminent time frame for an invasion.