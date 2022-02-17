And so Thursday was a day of much-needed clarity about this crisis — even if it was also a day on which hope for a diplomatic settlement diminished.
For its part, Russia published a dismissive response to U.S. offers of further security talks, suggesting that the Biden administration’s refusal to meet Russian demands for a veto over Ukraine’s NATO membership left Russia no choice but “to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures.” Deescalation, Moscow added, would require the removal of all Western-supplied arms and advisers not just from Ukraine but from every European nation in the former Soviet bloc, including NATO members such as Poland.
This was all but a declaration of war, as Russia’s deputy foreign minister made evident when he did not take up Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s simple challenge to forswear an invasion of Ukraine during a dramatic United Nations Security Council meeting. Mr. Blinken ticked off all the ways in which Moscow could create a pretext for invasion, including, possibly, by using chemical weapons against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and blaming it on Kyiv.
Acknowledging potential comparisons of these intelligence-based warnings to the erroneous ones the Bush administration advanced at the Security Council before the Iraq War in 2003, Mr. Blinken noted, appropriately, that he would be only too happy to be proved wrong, since the U.S. goal is “not to start a war but to prevent one.” Yet given Russia’s military posture, the secretary noted, realistically, “This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide.” He nevertheless offered Russia yet another way out of war: a high-level meeting in Europe next week, beyond what the administration clearly believes is the imminent time frame for an invasion.
Also clarifying at the Security Council meeting were allusions by representatives from other countries to the U.N. Charter and its provisions outlawing the use or threat of force against member states — basic tenets of international law that Russia is brazenly violating. Only China’s delegate sounded a note of sympathy for Russia, echoing its complaints about NATO expansion. The net effect was to show that Russia would be acting against Ukraine with a very narrow basis of international support — and in the face of unified opposition, to be followed by sanctions, from Europe and North America. Mr. Putin believes that a superior military force gives him the advantage, but Ukraine and its friends are armed with the truth.