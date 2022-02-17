And so it is not surprising that Mr. Putin has continued to clamp down on domestic political opponents as he generates geopolitical crisis in Europe. Even less surprising is the fact that he has decided to pick on Alexei Navalny, the well-known anti-corruption crusader who is already in prison on trumped-up charges — having barely survived an apparent Kremlin-backed assassination-by-poisoning attempt in 2020. On Tuesday, Mr. Navalny was summoned to a courtroom in the penal colony where he is serving a sentence due to expire next year and informed that he faces additional dubious embezzlement and contempt of court charges. These could extend his time in prison by 15 years.

On Wednesday, a court in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula on the Black Sea that Russia unlawfully annexed in 2014, sentenced a freelance correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Vladyslav Yesypenko, to six years in prison. His purported offense was illegal possession and transport of explosives, which he denies. The verdict came after 11 months of detention, during which, Mr. Yesypenko says, he was subjected to torture. RFE/RL’s president, Jamie Fly, said the case was a “travesty” aimed at a journalist who “should never have been detained in the first place.” For the Crimean court, fully absorbed into Russia’s legal system since 2014, Mr. Yesypenko’s real offense might have been to release an open letter detailing Russian human rights violations in Crimea, which his wife read at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington during a visit last year. The letter called on President Biden to press for the release of some 115 political prisoners Russia is holding on that peninsula.

