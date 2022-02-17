Under a settlement agreement disclosed this week, Remington Arms, the maker of the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle used in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn., will pay $73 million to relatives of five of the children and four of the adults killed. The landmark deal, believed to be the largest payout by a gun manufacturer to victims of gun violence, is the first time a lawsuit against a firearms maker has been settled since Congress, at the behest of the gun lobby, granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
Filed in 2014, the lawsuit survived numerous twists and turns, moving from state to federal court and back as Remington and gun owners’ groups tried to kill it, including with an unsuccessful appeal for a Supreme Court hearing. The Sandy Hook families were able to overcome the immunity defense by using an exception that allows lawsuits against a gunmaker or seller that knowingly violates state or federal laws governing sale and marketing. The families argued that Remington violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act when it “knowingly marketed and promoted the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle for use in assaults against human beings,” an approach that appealed to troubled young men such as the one who attacked Sandy Hook after killing his mother. “Consider your man card reissued” was the slogan of one advertisement cited by the families featuring an image of the Bushmaster AR-15-style model.
Remington didn’t admit liability and the $73 million will be paid by four insurers of the now-bankrupt company. Representatives of the gun industry seized on those factors to argue that the impact of the Sandy Hook settlement will be limited; solvent gunmakers would more vigorously defend themselves. No doubt they would. And there are still formidable obstacles to gun victims seeking redress because of the misguided federal law that gives gunmakers protection that no other industry enjoys.
Nonetheless, the Sandy Hook families accomplished much of what they set out to do. They took on an industry that thought itself untouchable and they made it accountable. They opened up gun manufacturers to greater scrutiny by forcing Remington to release thousands of pages of internal company documents. They provided a framework that states can use to make the gun industry more responsible. Nothing, of course, can make up for what these families lost; what they most sought was to spare other families the grief they have had to bear.