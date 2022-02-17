Under a settlement agreement disclosed this week, Remington Arms, the maker of the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle used in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn., will pay $73 million to relatives of five of the children and four of the adults killed. The landmark deal, believed to be the largest payout by a gun manufacturer to victims of gun violence, is the first time a lawsuit against a firearms-maker has been settled since Congress, at the behest of the gun lobby, granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit survived numerous twists and turns, moving from state to federal court and back as Remington and gun owners’ groups tried to kill it, including with an unsuccessful appeal for a Supreme Court hearing. The Sandy Hook families were able to overcome the immunity defense by using an exception that allows lawsuits against a gunmaker or seller that knowingly violates state or federal laws governing sale and marketing. The families argued that Remington violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act when it “knowingly marketed and promoted the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle for use in assaults against human beings,” an approach that appealed to troubled young men such as the one who attacked Sandy Hook after killing his mother. “Consider your man card reissued” was the slogan of one advertisement cited by the families featuring an image of the Bushmaster AR-15-style model.

Remington didn’t admit liability, and the $73 million will be paid by four insurers of the now-bankrupt company. Representatives of the gun industry seized on those factors to argue that the impact of the Sandy Hook settlement will be limited; solvent gunmakers would more vigorously defend themselves. No doubt they would. And there are still formidable obstacles to gun victims seeking redress because of the misguided federal law that gives gunmakers protection that no other industry enjoys.