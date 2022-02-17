There’s this place around the corner from you, seemingly insignificant, but it hosts a house of horrors. It’s a place where the same therapists, medical providers and teachers who are legally required to report suspected child abuse are not allowed to save a child before more abuse occurs. Where truth is obsolete, and right and wrong don’t matter.

It’s called family court. And I’ve been trapped there for four years now.

Before I ever stepped foot into a family courtroom, my now ex-husband had already been convicted of sexually abusing a minor. He already was a Tier III registered sex offender for life. It was determined that for the safety of society as a whole, his photo, address and vehicle description needed to be posted publicly for all to see for the rest of his life. None of that outweighed his “parental rights.” He was granted access to my children, under the presumption that although he had admittedly sexually abused one child, he was not necessarily a danger to all children. It was easier to get him convicted of his crime than it was to keep him away from my children afterward. His conviction happened quietly. Behind closed doors. Just a few months after he was indicted on felony child sex abuse charges. But the family court battle? Years. Thousands of documents. Hours upon hours of testimony. Tens of thousands of dollars. Our lives picked apart. Privacy destroyed. Even though the Maryland State Police had identified me as being in such clear and present danger that they granted me a completely unrestricted concealed-carry gun permit. All the while, I’m court-ordered to meet the convicted abuser every Friday night for dinner so he can see “his” children.

It’s almost impossible to identify which players are the good guys and which are the bad guys. The same judge who smiles at me sympathetically is the same person who also keeps arguing that “these kids deserve to have a relationship with their father.” The lawyers taking every penny I’ve ever had and then some encourage me to negotiate with the abuser. I’m given a list of what to wear to court because the size of my earrings could speak louder than my ex-husband’s crimes. I’m told that I’m too traumatized to make appropriate decisions for my own children. That it can’t be up to me to decide what access to their father is appropriate.

People ask me how we are, and I say words such as “fine” and “okay.” Because at best, you simply won’t believe what I have to tell you, and, at worst, I’ll be punished in court for speaking the truth.

There’s no guide to follow, no map on how to escape these dark woods. I sink deeper and deeper each day into the quicksand, my body and mind aching more and more under the weight of each step, without even knowing if I’m walking toward anything. Do my daughters and I make it out of this?

My story isn’t extraordinary, as much as you’d like to think it is. I’m not some mythical creature that exists thousands of miles away. I am your neighbor. Your sister. Your co-worker. I’m the mom handing out the orange slices at the soccer game. I’m your daughter’s Girl Scout leader, the person volunteering next to you at church. I am everyone and no one at the same time. There are tens of thousands of stories like mine out there, but no one wants to look at them.

I hope things can change. There are advocacy groups such as Child Justice in Silver Spring taking on some of these cases and fighting for legislative change. There are multiple family court reform bills being considered this year in Maryland. In fact, S.B. 17/H.B. 561 on ″Child Custody — Cases Involving Child Abuse or Domestic Violence — Training for Judges” has just been introduced. I testified in the Senate this month and will at the House hearing Thursday.

Judicial training sounds like an easy ask: relevant training advised by folks in the fields of child abuse and domestic violence and updated every two years. It is not unreasonable that judges given the power to determine what happens to children and protective parents in cases involving violence be educated on what trauma looks like, the process involved in reporting sexual abuse, and the dynamics of domestic violence and child abuse. How can they be given the enormous task of protecting children in custody cases without training on the subject matter? There’s too much at stake here. No one hires a nanny without experience with children or takes a child to a doctor without medical training.

