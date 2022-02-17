None of it, however, may be enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from plunging Europe into a bloody conflict.

The Post reports, “In Moscow, the Russian government has expelled the U.S. Embassy’s second-ranking diplomat, Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, the State Department confirmed Thursday.” This follows public statements from the White House, Britain and NATO calling Putin’s promised withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border a lie. In fact, more than 7,000 new troops have been added, the Biden administration said.

We are, it seems, on the precipice of war. Departing for a trip to Ohio on Thursday, Biden warned, “My sense is this will happen in the next several days.”

While Putin has always been the sole decision-maker as to whether there will be war, the penalty Russia will pay and the consequences for the international order rest with Biden and the alliance he constructed. There are two equally important aspects to his response.

First, Biden and Congress must move immediately to impose the raft of withering sanctions he has promised. So far, the signs are promising for bipartisan action. A coalition in the Senate introduced a resolution on Thursday that “reaffirms unwavering United States support for a secure, democratic, and independent Ukraine, free to choose its own leaders and future.” The measure condemns Russian aggression and encourages Biden that, “should any further invasion or other malign activity to undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine occur by Russia, the United States Government should exhaust all tools at its disposal to impose significant costs on the Russian Federation to restore peace in Europe.”

The resolution boasts remarkable bipartisan support, including from Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on Europe and regional security cooperation; Rob Portman (R-Ohio), chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus; Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; James E. Risch (R-Idaho), the ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee; Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.); and Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.).

It is essential for Biden to make good on his vow to see that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline never goes online if Russia invades. Equally critical is to direct sanctions in ways that inflict economic pain on the oligarchs who keep Putin in power, including meaningful steps to go after their real estate holdings in Britain. Marketplace reports, “[British] Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the government was committed to taking aim at some of these oligarch-owned properties in the U.K. Introducing tough new powers to freeze the U.K. assets of anyone with links to the Russian state, she said: ‘Those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide.’” That cannot be an empty promise.

Second, Biden should consider a prime-time address from the Oval Office, which would be the first of his presidency. If he wants to ensure unified support at home and international solidarity, he must treat this for what it is: a major war that threatens the freedom and stability of Europe. He should make clear that if Russia were to succeed, it would also be a victory for other global aggressors, who would declare open season on their neighbors. If Russia can grab Ukraine, China can snatch Taiwan. And other countries will think they can act with impunity, resulting in international chaos and economic turmoil.

Now is the time for Biden to explain exactly why we support democracies and why alliances are critical to our economic survival. He can drive a stake through the morally repugnant and geopolitically foolish notion of “spheres of influence,” end the claptrap about “retrenchment” and denounce the previous administration’s practice of playing footsie with dictators.