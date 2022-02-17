The move is likely to leave young children without access to the shots for two months or more. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be removing roadblocks to vaccinating young children, not erecting them.

Why did the FDA press the pause button? Unfortunately, we can’t say for certain because regulators have failed to offer clear explanations or data. But we know, as Pfizer announced in December, that children between 2 and 4 failed to show the same antibody response to two doses of the vaccines as adults and older kids. For that reason, the FDA considered whether the vaccine reduced the incidence of infection for the age group and concluded that, though it substantially reduced delta variant infection, it was less effective against omicron infection. As a result, the FDA decided to wait for data on a third dose.

The FDA’s reasoning seems dubious given omicron’s ability to evade protection against infection. The original two-dose series for adults is only about 10 percent effective against omicron infection after 20 weeks, but continues to offer far more protection against severe disease. Poorer reported efficacy against infection might just reflect the limitations of any tightly spaced two-dose series against omicron rather than anything unique to children under 5. If adult trials were rerun against omicron, the two-dose series might not meet the standards the FDA is applying to pediatric vaccines.

What we can be certain of is that waiting for third-dose results before opening access will inevitably lead to thousands more children being infected with the coronavirus without the protection of a vaccine. Worse, the FDA and Pfizer have announced no further efforts to fine-tune the optimal dose. Children under 5 received 3 micrograms of the vaccine in the trials, compared with the 10 micrograms authorized for 5-to-11-year-olds. If a third 3-microgram dose doesn’t meet FDA’s nebulous efficacy threshold, children will be forced to wait even longer.

Leana Wen counterpoint Parents of little kids might be disappointed, but the FDA was right to delay vaccine authorization Meanwhile, Pfizer reports much better results for children 6 to 24 months old, whose antibody response was comparable to adults. This is important because children in this age group have been hospitalized more often than children older than 5. Yet, the FDA stuck to its rigid policy of “age de-escalation” — that is, no age group may receive vaccines until the next-oldest group is eligible for the shots. This is difficult to justify, especially in a pandemic.

Regulators should have focused on one question: Is a young child safer being vaccinated against the coronavirus now than waiting unprotected for two months? The answer is almost certainly yes. The FDA’s failure to clearly explain why this isn’t the case — if it isn’t — contravenes transparency.

And contrary to claims that an additional delay will reduce “suspicion” toward the vaccine among some Americans, the FDA’s decision might exacerbate vaccine hesitancy. A parent might conclude that, if regulators want children to wait two more months, either omicron must not be that dangerous for kids or vaccination must be more dangerous than infection.

Regulators’ treatment of high-risk children has been particularly egregious. A 5-year-old with moderate or severe immunocompromise can receive an additional primary dose of vaccine beyond the first two. This is not based on clinical trials but on the reasonable expectation that a third dose will reduce severe illness in immunocompromised patients. But an immunocompromised 4-year-old must face omicron completely unprotected.

Frustratingly, the CDC has restricted physicians’ ability to prescribe coronavirus vaccines “off label.” Typically, physicians have discretion to treat patients who aren’t included in the FDA-approved label, including with vaccines. Off-label prescribing is quite common in pediatrics because children are often understudied compared with adults. But the CDC has imposed provider agreements that purport to prohibit the practice specifically for coronavirus vaccines. This prevents physicians from making common-sense recommendations for their patients, including those at heightened risk of severe illness and death. The CDC’s ban strikes us as especially indefensible when off-label use of completely unproven medications — such as ivermectin — faces no such limitations.

When pediatricians and parents agree together that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, they should be allowed to give the Pfizer vaccine to children under 5. As city and state governments end mask mandates, children are at greater risk; the federal government could afford these children more protection by permitting off-label use. If regulators refuse to relent, it will be hard to fault a city, hospital or pediatrician for ignoring their roadblocks, as some have with boosters.