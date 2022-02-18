Matt Bai, in his Feb. 16 column, rejected both political parties, but his methodology had a basic flaw. He correctly advances the notion that the majority of Republicans, through their support of former president Donald Trump, believe “that citizenship alone doesn’t mean you belong here — that your race or ethnicity, the language you speak or the identity you choose can somehow make you less American than your neighbor.” Polls show us this is the thinking of the Republicans who follow Mr. Trump. However, for Democrats, he referred to a quite small part of the party as if it reflects the feelings of the overwhelming number of Democrats, and that is just not the case. He talked about the “loudest Democratic groups” and quotes one who believes “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” The suggestion that this extreme idea reflects the feelings of most Democrats is just not true.