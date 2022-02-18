Democrats are still discussing whether to nominate an energy-boosting progressive, and risk losing, or a safer moderate in hopes of securing the votes of Americans such as Mr. Bai.
And his third-party solution is far less likely than a tolerable nominee from Democrats. There will be no deus ex machina. Our mechanics make Mr. Bai’s independent president impossible.
Hugh Hill, Huntly, Va.
Matt Bai, in his Feb. 16 column, rejected both political parties, but his methodology had a basic flaw. He correctly advances the notion that the majority of Republicans, through their support of former president Donald Trump, believe “that citizenship alone doesn’t mean you belong here — that your race or ethnicity, the language you speak or the identity you choose can somehow make you less American than your neighbor.” Polls show us this is the thinking of the Republicans who follow Mr. Trump. However, for Democrats, he referred to a quite small part of the party as if it reflects the feelings of the overwhelming number of Democrats, and that is just not the case. He talked about the “loudest Democratic groups” and quotes one who believes “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” The suggestion that this extreme idea reflects the feelings of most Democrats is just not true.
Mr. Bai was eloquent when he wrote, “I was taught — and still believe — that in the United States, we are bound not by common origin, language or culture but by a series of laws and values that make us who we are.” That is exactly what the overwhelming majority of Democrats believe. The large number of Republicans continuing to support Mr. Trump do not.
To accurately describe the basic philosophy of current Republicans provides a service. To then use a rather small group of more extreme Democrats to brand that party with their philosophy is poor logic.
Herb Magidson, Annapolis